Elite Junior Day nets Clemson football in-state commitments.

With back to back National Championship game appearances Clemson football has become a national program able to cast a wide net, when it comes to recruiting. But for anyone who thought that the coaching staff had forgotten about recruits in South Carolina, commitments from this weekend should dispel that notion.

On yesterday, Clemson hosted some of the best football recruits that 2018 has to offer and by the looks of it, the prospects had a good time.

Along with getting to know each other, visiting with coaches, and touring the campus, the recruits were able to check out the new football facility before the proposed Feb 1st official opening.

Among the visitors were commits, QB Trevor Lawrence, LB Mike Jones Jr.(no relation to rapper Mike Jones-Who?), and LB Jake Venables (son of Brent Venables). You can bet these guys were giving their best sales pitches to #2 overall prospect DE Xavier Thomas(SC), DT Taron Vincent(FL), CB Patrick Surtain Jr.(FL), CB Derrik Allen(GA), OG Jamaree Salyer(FL), and others.

So far the only players, who have committed, are in-state WR Derion Kendricks of South Pointe and DT Josh Belk of Lewisville. Kendricks committed yesterday and Belk this morning. According to 247sports, Kendrick is the #2 recruit in South Carolina and Belk is #4.

Kendrick is listed as an athlete and plays quarterback and safety for South Pointe. He will likely be a wide receiver for Clemson and has worked at that position at various summer camps. The 6’1 200 lb athlete had over 3,900 yards from scrimmage, 47 touchdowns and led South Pointe to a 4A State Championship. Junior highlights

Belk is 6’3, 282 pounds and plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage for Lewisville. He is a projected defensive tackle, and he chose the Tigers over South Carolina, Auburn, UNC, Penn State, N.C. State, Va Tech, Louisville, FSU, LSU, Florida, and Miami. Junior highlights



Despite the ability to grab recruits from almost anywhere now, Clemson coaches have continued to recruit at home and Kendricks and Belk took notice. With them on board along with Lawrence, Jones, and Venables, the 2018 class is off to a great start.

