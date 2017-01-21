Eleven Oklahoma Football Recruits for 2017 Already on Campus

We’re Eleven days away from National Signing Day in college football, Oklahoma continues to hold strong as one of the top five or six recruiting classes for 2017. The incoming Oklahoma football class is currently at 24 with room for several more.

Head coach Bob Stoops is very pleased with the way things have come together in assembling the Sooners’ 2017 recruiting class, and well he should be. Rivals.com has Oklahoma with the fourth-best class heading into the final week and a half leading up to finish line for procuring next season’s incoming talent.

Based on the Rivals rankings, the Sooners trail only No. 1 Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia heading down the homestretch.

If the recruiting rankings remain as they are, this would be the first time the Sooners have produced a top-10 class since 2010, according to Rivals. Oklahoma’s last top-five class was in 2005, when Stoops & Company delivered what Rivals rated as No. 3 recruiting class in college football.

Sooner fans will remember the names of some of the exceptional talent that came from the 2005 recruiting class: Juaquin Iglesias, Alan Patrick, Malcolm Kelly, Curtis Loftin and DeMarcus Granger.

Eleven of the Sooners’ 2017 recruits are already on campus and enrolled in school, which means they will be able to begin training with the team immediately. Ten of the 11 are rated as four-stars by Rivals. Nine are incoming freshman along with two junior-college transfers.

Oklahoma’s 2017 class includes 17 four-star prospects and one five star. The five-star recruit is a linebacker, Jacob Phillips, out of Nashville, Tenn.

Five of the Sooner recruits that are already enrolled in the second semester are from Oklahoma (3) and Texas (2). Two each hail from California, which has been a rich recruiting area for OU football in recent seasons, and North Carolina. The other two incoming prospects that are already on campus are from SEC country, Florida and Georgia, respectively.

Here are the 11 players from the 2017 recruiting class that are already in school at Oklahoma:

Justin Broiles, Defensive Back

Marquis Brown, Wide Receiver (JC Transfer)

Grant Calcaterra, Tight End

Levi Draper, Linebacker

Addison Gumbs, Linebacker

Jeremiah Hall, Fullback

Creed Humphrey, Offensive Lineman

Kenneth Murray, Linebacker

Chris, Robison, Quarterback

Trey Sermon, Running Back

Marcelias Sutton, Running Back (JC Transfer)

This article originally appeared on