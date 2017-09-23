EKU unveils Roy Kidd statue at stadium

(STATS) – Eastern Kentucky unveiled a statue of former coach Roy Kidd on Saturday.

The Colonels’ stadium in Richmond is named after the coach who led his alma mater to 314 wins, and the new statue overlooks the field in the north end zone. Kidd and his wife Susan were on hand for the dedication before Eastern Kentucky played Tennessee Tech.

Kidd, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, retired from coaching after the 2002 season. He coached the Colonels for 39 seasons starting in 1964, compiling a 314-124-8 (.705) record.

During Kidd’s tenure, Eastern Kentucky won 16 Ohio Valley Conference titles and made what was then a record 17 NCAA FCS (formerly Division I-AA) playoff appearances. EKU appeared in four consecutive national finals, winning the 1979 and 1982 titles.