Efficiency on Third Down Key to Ohio State Winning Fiesta Bowl

Third down efficiency important for Ohio State.

With two teams as evenly matched as Ohio State and Clemson, what factor will decide the outcome of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal?

Turnovers, red zone efficiency and special teams are typically part of the equation, but the key stat to watch is third-down conversions.

Neither team has a decisive edge in this area as the Buckeyes and Tigers both rank in the Top 10 in the FBS in converting on third-down and stopping opponents on third-down.

On the season, the Tigers offense converted 51.5-percent and the defense allowed opponents to convert just 29.7-percent.

By comparison, the Buckeyes offense converted 48.6-percent of their third-down opportunities and the defense allowed opponents to convert just 30.8-percent of the time.

How did these units do in their four worst games of the season? Both were well below their season averages.

Clemson’s offense was just 34-for-72 on third-down attempts in their four lowest scoring games. Ohio State was even worse finishing 29-for-72 on third down attempts.

The Tiger’s defense allowed opponents to convert 23-of-58 on third down in the four games where they gave up the most points. Again, the Buckeyes were a little worse allowing 22-of-59.

I expect the team that performs better on third-down will win the game.

How will it play out tonight?

With J.T. Barrett and Deshaun Watson leading the way, one would expect the offenses to play well, but both will struggle, at least in the first-half as they adjust to the layoff.

Both quarterbacks are resilient and typically play their best when the pressure is highest. They will heat up in the fourth quarter exchanging a few scores with one of them leading their team down for the tying score as the game expires.

In overtime, the Buckeyes will hold the Tigers to a field goal on their possession after stopping them on third-down and Barrett will hit Samuel for touchdown to win the game 33-30 sending Ohio State to Tampa to play Washington for the championship on January 9.

