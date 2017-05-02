Watch: Florida kicker Eddy Piñeiro drills 81-yard field goal with pads

Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro is ready for the college football season.

On Tuesday afternoon, he posted a short of video of him drilling an 81-yard field goal attempt in practice with pads on.

Pineiro received a lot of looks during the recruiting process when he filmed himself hitting a 77-yard field goal.

81 yarder with pads on. No excuses! Ready for the season to start🐊🏈@GatorsFB @FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/5IeZ0tXyhn — Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) May 2, 2017

Jake Elliott was the lone kicker taken in this year's NFL draft when he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals. Keep your eyes on Pineiro in the future.

This article originally appeared on