Eddie Jackson Writes Open Letter To Teammates Before Peach Bowl

Eddie Jackson wrote an incredible heartfelt letter to his teammates before the Peach Bowl.

Alabama’s Eddie Jackson won’t be playing in the College Football Playoff because he fractured his leg in the Tide’s October game against Texas A&M. That doesn’t mean that Jackson isn’t still with his team though.

Over the last few years The Players’ Tribune has posted letters written by players from teams in the playoff, this year’s Alabama player is Eddie Jackson. Jackson has been a huge part of this Alabama team the past four years and you can imagine how hard it is for him to sit out while his teammates fight for a championship.

Here’s a short excerpt from Jackson’s letter to his teammates.

The thing about playing at Bama is that, while there’s a lot of respect for the program’s history — and for all the great players who came before — the guys you look up to the most are the juniors and seniors you played with as freshmen. Those guys were larger than life when we first got here, and they showed us how to follow in their footsteps.

It’s obvious that playing at Alabama has meant a lot to Eddie and not being on the field this week is hard.

And when I broke my leg this season, it was you guys who lifted me up and let me know you had my back. I was just talking to Calvin Ridley the other day about how much I miss being on the field with all of you. But being away from the team has given me a chance to watch how you guys play from a different perspective, and it’s made me appreciate what we have here that much more.

The entire letter is absolutely fantastic and you really do need to read it for yourself. Just be sure to have a tissue or two near by, in case maybe it brings out the Bama in you.

Read more at The Players’ Tribune.

What do you think? What did you think of Eddie Jackson’s open letter? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on