Ed Orgeron is making big playoff promises to his team, but maybe he should try to beat Alabama first.

According to TheAdvocate.com‘s Ross Dellenger Ed Orgeron is making some big promises to the LSU players.

“Coach O told us in the locker room,” guard Will Clapp said, “‘it’s a great win, but next season, things are going to be different. We’re going to be in it (College Football Playoff).’”

Wow, that’s some big talk down on the bayou.

Getting to the College Football Playoff isn’t easy. Take a look at the coaches that have managed to get their programs into the playoff.

Nick Saban x3

Urban Meyer x2

Dabo Swinney x2

Bob Stoops

Chris Peterson

Mark Helfrich

Now besides Mark Helfrich that’s a very impressive group of coaches. Do you really think Ed Orgeron is on that level?

The last season Orgeron coached as a head coach he went 0-8 against SEC teams and ended the year with a 3-9 record. Now a lot has changed since Orgeron was at Ole Miss, but he still has a 22-29 record as a head coach.

I’m all for having big goals for your team, but is telling everyone that you’re going to the playoff a good goal to set when you take over a program that’s a mess, has an insane athletic director, and has to play Alabama in Bryant-Denny next year? And isn’t this the same thing LSU fans said at the end of last year? Did you learn nothing?

I think the ole Orgeron might have bitten off more than he can chew this time. How do you think LSU fans are going to react to this promise when they lose to Alabama for a seventh straight time? Why not set the goal at winning the West?

LSU is quickly setting themselves up to be this year’s Tennessee. They are going to win the offseason national championship and it’s not even going to be close. Then they are going to have a long date with reality all season long.

What do you think? Is LSU a playoff team in 2017? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

