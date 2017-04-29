Ebukam reunites with Kupp on Rams

(STATS) – Most FCS players usually hope just to make an NFL roster. About 16 hours apart, Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp and Samson Ebukam did better than that – they got to remain teammates.

The Los Angeles Rams reunited the pair Saturday by selecting the Nigerian-born Ebukam with the 125th overall selection, in the fourth round. The Rams made Kupp, the most accomplished wide receiver in FCS history, their third-round pick – 69th overall – Friday night.

“When (Cooper) got picked by them I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s the perfect team,'” Ebukam said. “Then I thought to myself, what are the chances I get picked by the same team? And it just happened and I was like, ‘Woah, Eagles really do stick together.’ That’s awesome.”

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Ebukam saved his best season for last at Eastern Washington, helping the Eagles to the 2016 Big Sky co-title and an appearance in the FCS semifinals. He played defensive end and totaled 71 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 9 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, eight quarterback hurries, two passes breakups and an interception while earning third-team STATS FCS All-America honors.

He had 24 sacks in his career.

“Plays with a suddenness when crashing down the line after ball carriers. Drawn to the play like a magnet. Lauded for intelligence and work ethic,” raved Ebukam’s draft bio on NFL.com.

Born in Nigeria in 1995, his given name is Nnamaka Samson Ebukam.