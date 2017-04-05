Eastern Washington, Western Illinois schedule series

(STATS) – Excellent intersectional matchups between Big Sky and Missouri Valley conference teams are highlights on the early season schedule that precedes FCS conference play.

On Wednesday, Big Sky national power Eastern Washington and Missouri Valley member Western Illinois announced a two-game home-and-home series. EWU will host the Leathernecks in Cheney on Sept. 12, 2020, before they play the return game in Macomb on Sept. 18, 2021.

The two programs haven’t played previously. Eastern Washington is 5-12 all-time against current Missouri Valley members, while Western Illinois is 3-2 versus current Big Sky members.