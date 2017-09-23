Dudek, Salter help Yale grind past Cornell 49-24 (Sep 23, 2017)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Zane Dudek and Deshawn Salter combined for 316 yards rushing and four touchdowns and Yale pulled away from Cornell in the second half for a 49-24 win in an Ivy League opener on Saturday.
Kurt Rawlings started a run of 28 points with a 14-yard score with under a minute left in the first half for a 14-10 lead at the break and finished the spree with a 4-yard TD pass to Jaeden Graham early in the fourth. In between, Salter had pair of short TD runs.
The Big Red (0-2, 0-1) scored on Harold Coles’ 90-yard run and Dalton Banks’ 57-yard pass play to James Hubbard to get within 35-24 before Salter added an 82-yard touchdown run and Dudek a 14-yarder. Dudek finished with 173 yards on 16 carries and Salter added 143 on 12 for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0).
Hayden Carlson scored Yale’s first points with a 19-yard interception return.
Cornell’s Dalton Banks was 26-of-45 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Eric Gallman II made nine catches for 97 yards, breaking Keith Ferguson’s freshman single-game record of 94 yards set in 1999. Coles finished with 101 of Cornell’s 114 yards rushing.