Ducks add Dougherty as wide receivers coach

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) New Oregon coach Willie Taggart has added Jimmie Dougherty from Michigan as wide receivers coach.

Dougherty spent the past year as an offensive analyst for the Wolverines under coach Jim Harbaugh, a close friend of Taggart’s. Before that Dougherty was an assistant at San Jose State for three seasons, as an assistant head coach, receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Dougherty was wide receivers coach at Washington from 2009-12.