The epic tale of how a fan calling himself Drunk Vol Fan melted down and ended up in jail as Tennessee’s season unraveled.

If you have a choice between reading the warning label on new prescription medication or Drunk Vol Fan Goes to Jail: An Epic Tale today, pick Drunk Vol Fan. If you die, you will die happy.

I would like for y’all to meet Drunk Vol Fan. Drunk Vol Fan is Tennessee Football’s spirit animal. He loves the Volunteers and, much like a battered housewife that refuses to press charges, keeps taking them back no matter how many times they hurt him.

It’s hard being a Vol fan.

I am a man of constant sorrow. I've seen troubles all my days… — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 3, 2016

It’s even harder being a sober one.

By now most of you readers are accustomed to the random tweets we share with you to highlight Barner butthurt and Bama envy but Drunk Vol Fan deserves more than to be lumped in with your average angry fans. His rocky top rage deserves it’s very own 5 part expose and I’m going to give it to him.

Our story begins back in October when the Vols were 5-0 for the first time in over a decade after beating Georgia with an epic Hail Mary pass and truly believed that the mythical “next year” had finally come. It was magical. It was beautiful.



Drunk Vol Fan Part 1: Double Over Drunk

…and then it was Texas A&M, a double over time loss and Drunk Vol Fan getting drunk.

I could not possible give a damn less about Florida/LSU considering TENNESSEE hasn't lost a single damn game nor is an interim HC leading us — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 6, 2016

This is what we call “foreshadowing.”

I'd bet the farm that the Vols would defeat Hurricane Matthew with a Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 6, 2016

That farm is now a Dollywood parking lot.

Getcha minds right people. We're just over 24 hours from game time #WGWTFA — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 7, 2016

These 24 hours are the last that Drunk Vol Fan will be sober for the rest of this story.

He didn't catch shit — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

Wait for it…

Refs can catch these hands at halftime — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

There it is!

IM SCARED JAUAN JENNINGS MAY LEARN TEXTILE PRODUCTION MECHANICAL ENGINEERING & THEN MY TAKE MY JOB BC HE IS GOOD AT EVERYTHING HE TRIES — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

Drunk Vol fan is drunk

I don't want to go to jail tonight — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

and angry

???? I can feel it coming in the air tonight, uh huhhhh, I can feel I'm going to jail tonight ???? — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

and A Capella

After further review I no longer want to live — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

and upset

Dudes acting like they forgot we saved them from speaking Spanish and all being drug mules for the Cartel. Have some respect A&M smfh — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

and savage.

MA WE COMIN pic.twitter.com/4W6NYBFemx — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

Wait for it…

MY HEART CANT TAKE THIS — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

Wait for it…



Waaaaaaaait for it…

OH MY GODDDSSSDDDJSNEHAJEUSJSJSJJSJSOSKSKSJSJSJDJDJDJDJISIDOSOXKDJDJDKD — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 8, 2016

There it is!

No Officer I’m not pressing charges.

I don't believe the Vols are out of the race. We bring the same heat to Alabama next week in Knoxville and get a win, Vols ARE still in it. — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 9, 2016

I know he won’t hurt me again.

I. Need. Tickets. To. See. Us. Whip. Bama. But. Also. Have. A. Strict. Spending. Limit. Help. Me. Pls. RT. I. Love. Y'all. — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 13, 2016

I. Love. Him.

Drunk Vol Fan was resilient. Drunk Vol Fan was brave. Drunk Vol Fan was still drunk on all that preseason brick by brick, SEC Championship, Volunteers are going to win it all hype and nothing was going to stop him from watching the Vols beat Alabama in Knoxville.



…except, of course, Alabama.

Drunk Vol Fan Goes to Jail Part 2: The Alabama Meltdown

Guys. A miracle has happened and I have obtained tickets. Let's goooooo #WGWTFA #SmokeBamaLikeDanny — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 13, 2016

“Sometimes I thaaaaank God – for unanswered praaaaaaayers”

KNOXVILLE WILL NOT HAVE A SINGLE MATTRESS LEFT IF WE WIN THIS ONE. MARK IT. — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 15, 2016

Drunk at 10 am. Asleep by 10pm…on a mattress.

WE OUT HERE WITH 3 BARS OF LTE! SHOUTOUT TO THE GOAT @LauraLMonroe33 FOR THE PLUG ON SOME KILLER TICKETS! pic.twitter.com/qvKW4RsvPS — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 15, 2016

This was before the coin toss. Tennessee lost that too.

Vols offense is just killing it this half. So uncharacteristic of them. Mike Debord is doing a phenomenal job. This entire tweet is a lie — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 15, 2016

Someone forgot to tell Bama that this was the Vols year again.

I'm goin to jail tonight y'all — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 15, 2016

Otis will just let himself out in the morning.

Bama Hammer has obtained exclusive footage of what Drunk Vol Fan was doing at the game during the two hour gap between those last two tweets.



Alabama can go to hell — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 15, 2016

You spelled SEC Championship wrong.

I was upset that Drunk Vol Fan didn’t live tweet during the game but he made it up to me. Over the next few weeks Drunk Vol Fan’s anger found an outlet in former Tennessee Offensive Coordinator and former Submarine Captain Mike DeBord.



Dive! Dive! Dive!

I’m jealous of every one of you that is going to get to read these for the first time right now.

Drunk Vol Fan Goes To Jail Part 3: DIVE! DIVE! DIVE!

Mike Debord was dismissed from his position as Offensive Coordinator because he wasn’t able to adapt to defensive schemes and find ways to score points. He was more rigid than gas station toilet paper in his game plan and called one play in particular so much during the Alabama game that it later filed charges against him for harassment.

Wife: "what do you want for dinner?" Debord: "something bland like my play calls" Wife: "but we had organic rice las-" Debord: "dive" — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 16, 2016

Dive!

If only @UTCoachDeBo was as adaptive at calling plays as he is on Twitter then the Vols might be sitting at 7-0 right now pic.twitter.com/k8EnHRhjAS — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 16, 2016

The only call that would have helped the Vols beat Alabama in one to Jesus. Mike Debord has obviously never tried to ignore a drunk person. It doesn’t work.

***BREAKING*** Leaked screenshots of a recent iMessage conversations between Butch Jones & Mike Debord: pic.twitter.com/GjIRTuGSAf — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 17, 2016

I want to see the texts between Butch Jones and his barber.

Butch: “Can you make me look like Kevin’s big brother Buzz from “Home Alone?”

Barber: “Say no more fam.”

Dive!

Debo kid: Dad watch my cannon ball splash! Debo: dive Debo kid: but it's only 3 fe- Debo: dive Debo kid: but it says no div- Debo: dive pic.twitter.com/IBBKAcq61M — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 17, 2016

Dive!

. @UTCoachDeBo coach I need your advice. I've asked this girl to marry me 25 times & she said no 25 times, I should keep asking her right? — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 16, 2016

Dive!

. @UTCoachDeBo unblock me or I will dive onto concrete Plot twist that's EXACTLY what you want me to do YOU SICK BASTARD — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 31, 2016

Dive!

The only exciting thing about Tennessee football right now is that next season Mike Debord will be teaching kids how to swim. — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 31, 2016

Dive!

So. Mike Debord signed a petition to have Mike Debord fired. pic.twitter.com/4npzRbDxFP — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 16, 2016

Div- err Fire!

Drunk Vol Fan wasn’t done with Debord, Alabama, or being drunk yet. We’ve still got more ground to cover than the Vols did every time Debord called a dive play. Dive!

Drunk Vol Fan Goes to Jail Part 4: SCAR from Vandy

Now before we go any further I want you to remember all the hype Drunk Vol Fan and the few sober Vol fans left in the state of Tennessee after that loss to Alabama had thrown at them in the preseason.

You spelled 5 wins wrong .

This was the year. Tennessee was returning the majority of their big play makers…mostly because none of them were drafted by the NFL but you can spin that. They were deeper than Pink Floyd lyrics on both sides of the ball. Butch Jones was in his 4th year. Venus was aligned with Saturn and Merle Haggard’s ghost was spotted wearing Vol orange in a corner booth of the Cracker Barrel that Mike Debord stopped going to for fear of being attacked in public by Drunk Vol Fan.

This was the year! …and then it wasn’t. Again.

Tennessee started the season by beating Florida for the first time in 11 years and Georgia with an epic, last second Hail Mary “Feels Like 98” finish –

RT if ur team beat Florida & Georgia in the same season & still won't be playing in the SEC Championship — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 19, 2016

– only to drop games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

*Vols: 5-0* Me: "Ok baby girl I trust you once again" *Vols: 5-3" Me: "I am so gullible and stupid and dumb." — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 31, 2016

“Why do you build me up!? Buuuuuuuttercup Butch Jones just to let me doooown?”

#WorthNoting The Vols remain undefeated against Bye Week as they extend the win streak vs Bye Week to 125-0 dating all the way back to 1891 — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 25, 2016

The dive play kills against the Bye Week defense.

No fan base does Internet meltdowns as good as Vols fan base does Internet meltdowns. We are #1 — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 31, 2016

Good Old Rocky Top! Woo! Rocky Top Ten More Tweets!

RT if u tryna go play in traffic w me here in a cpl minutes — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) October 31, 2016

Watch out for all those ducks pulling trucks.

When u wake up tryin to live positive about life but then remember ur a vols fan — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 3, 2016

RIP your liver.

We lost to awful SC & essentially begged UF to take our boarding passes to Atlanta. I can't explain how many felonies I want to commit rn — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 19, 2016

Wait for it.

I will personally beat Bob Shoops ass if this tweet gets 5,000 RTs — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Waaait for it.

Fire every son of a bitch on the coaching staff. I'm going to jail tonight boys — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

There it is!

WE ARE LOSING TO A SWOLE VERSION OF KEVIN FUCKING HART. PACK YOUR SHIT AND GIT BUTCH, SHOOP, DEBORD. SEE YA NEVER FUCKBOYS — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Oh we’re not done yet. The Vols lost to a lot of games but Drunk Vol Fan and the Volunteers can still win a championship.

Drunk Vol Fan Goes to Jail Part 5: Life Champion

After all of the preseason hype about the Volunteers winning the East, the SEC and making it to the playoffs – after the loss to Bam Butch Jones sat in that chair in front of actual people with working recording devices aimed right at his face and claimed that the Vols had already won a championship.

The Championship of Life.



This needs no caption to be funny.

-and the Internet exploded.

. @UTCoachJones hey coach, take your Life Championship ring and go fuck yourself allllll the way to the unemployed line — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Neither does this but I’m going to caption it anyway.

Whoever made this I love you pic.twitter.com/YYhAYONNnw — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 22, 2016

There were so many of these memes made and I saved every one of them . I sleep with them snuggled against me at night to keep them safe. I make them pancakes on Saturday mornings before I take them to the park to play on the swings. I love them.

Find you a woman who will scream and cuss worse than you when y'all watch the Vols play then go put a damn ring on her finger — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 26, 2016

If she’s a Vol she won’t expect a ring. #lifechampions

. @UTCoachJones hey, me again. Meet me on Cumberland so I can beat your deplorable Life Champion ass up and down all the construction zones — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Cash me ousside howbowdah?

Reporter – Kamara r u gona come back nex- *Kamara interrupts* – lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/oW6mYFIImn — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Jalen Hurd said the same thing mid-season.

. @UTCoachJones u have erectile dysfunction bye — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Doesn’t matter had Life Champion.

. @UTCoachDeBo hey it's me again from the nursing home just wanna say we've got your room all clean & ready for u so just hmu — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Dive!

. @UTCoachBobShoop hey Shoop, You should meet me tonight over where 1st Tennessee Bank once was & we'll fight to the death, no rules. — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Wait for it…

. @UTCoachBobShoop lmfao just kidding I know you'd never accept that DUE TO THE FACT THAT YOU CANT DEFEND SHIT TO SAVE YOUR LIFE — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Wait for it…

. @UTCoachBobShoop 119 points & 1,985 yards given up in the last 3 games. Add those numbers up & you'll get the # of times ima kick your ass — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Waaaaait for it…

60 years from now ima be sittin in a high security prison cell tellin Bubba on the top bunk that I'm doin 25-life bc Vandy beat Vols in 2016 — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

There it is!

Me for the next depressing offseason: pic.twitter.com/bLqyxTCTdy — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) November 27, 2016

Ladies and gentlemen we aren’t nearly done with Drunk Vol Fan. He’s got a great sense of humor, a terrible football team and I promise I didn’t post half of what I could have on this article. Follow him on Twitter and follow me too while you’re at it. Do you know of a fan that deserves an expose?

Let us know about it on Facebook or in the comments. Roll Tide!

