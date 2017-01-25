Drunk Vol Fan Goes To Jail: An Epic Tale

Oct 3, 2015; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteer fans during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Neyland Stadium. Arkansas won 24 to 20. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 3, 2015; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteer fans during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Neyland Stadium. Arkansas won 24 to 20. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The epic tale of how a fan calling himself Drunk Vol Fan melted down and ended up in jail as Tennessee’s season unraveled.

If you have a choice between reading the warning label on new prescription medication or Drunk Vol Fan Goes to Jail: An Epic Tale today, pick Drunk Vol Fan. If you die, you will die happy.

I would like for y’all to meet Drunk Vol Fan. Drunk Vol Fan is Tennessee Football’s spirit animal. He loves the Volunteers and, much like a battered housewife that refuses to press charges, keeps taking them back no matter how many times they hurt him.

It’s hard being a Vol fan.

It’s even harder being a sober one.

By now most of you readers are accustomed to the random tweets we share with you to highlight Barner butthurt and Bama envy but Drunk Vol Fan deserves more than to be lumped in with your average angry fans. His rocky top rage deserves it’s very own 5 part expose and I’m going to give it to him.

Our story begins back in October when the Vols were 5-0 for the first time in over a decade after beating Georgia with an epic Hail Mary pass and truly believed that the mythical “next year” had finally come.  It was magical. It was beautiful.

Drunk Vol Fan Part 1: Double Over Drunk

…and then it was Texas A&M, a double over time loss and Drunk Vol Fan getting drunk.

This is what we call “foreshadowing.”

That farm is now a Dollywood parking lot.

These 24 hours are the last that Drunk Vol Fan will be sober for the rest of this story.

Wait for it…

There it is!

Drunk Vol fan is drunk

and angry

and A Capella  

and upset

and savage.

Wait for it…

Wait for it…

Waaaaaaaait for it…

There it is!

No Officer I’m not pressing charges. 

I know he won’t hurt me again. 

I. Love. Him.

Drunk Vol Fan was resilient. Drunk Vol Fan was brave. Drunk Vol Fan was still drunk on all that preseason brick by brick, SEC Championship, Volunteers are going to win it all hype and nothing was going to stop him from watching the Vols beat Alabama in Knoxville.

…except, of course, Alabama.

Drunk Vol Fan Goes to Jail Part 2: The Alabama Meltdown

“Sometimes I thaaaaank God – for unanswered praaaaaaayers”

Drunk at 10 am. Asleep by 10pm…on a mattress. 

This was before the coin toss. Tennessee lost that too.

Someone forgot to tell Bama that this was the Vols year again.

Otis will just let himself out in the morning. 

Bama Hammer has obtained exclusive footage of what Drunk Vol Fan was doing at the game during the two hour gap between those last two tweets.

You spelled SEC Championship wrong.

I was upset that Drunk Vol Fan didn’t live tweet during the game but he made it up to me. Over the next few weeks Drunk Vol Fan’s anger found an outlet in former Tennessee Offensive Coordinator and former Submarine Captain Mike DeBord.

Dive! Dive! Dive!
I’m jealous of every one of you that is going to get to read these for the first time right now.

Drunk Vol Fan Goes To Jail Part 3: DIVE! DIVE! DIVE!

Mike Debord was dismissed from his position as Offensive Coordinator because he wasn’t able to adapt to defensive schemes and find ways to score points. He was more rigid than gas station toilet paper in his game plan and called one play in particular so much during the Alabama game that it later filed charges against him for harassment.

Dive! 

The only call that would have helped the Vols beat Alabama in one to Jesus. Mike Debord has obviously never tried to ignore a drunk person. It doesn’t work.

I want to see the texts between Butch Jones and his barber.

Butch: “Can you make me look like Kevin’s big brother Buzz from “Home Alone?”

Barber: “Say no more fam.” 

Dive!

Dive!

Dive!

Dive! 

Dive!

Div- err Fire!

Drunk Vol Fan wasn’t done with Debord, Alabama, or being drunk yet. We’ve still got more ground to cover than the Vols did every time Debord called a dive play. Dive!

Drunk Vol Fan Goes to Jail Part 4: SCAR from Vandy

Now before we go any further I want you to remember all the hype Drunk Vol Fan and the few sober Vol fans left in the state of Tennessee after that loss to Alabama had thrown at them in the preseason.

You spelled 5 wins wrong .

This was the year. Tennessee was returning the majority of their big play makers…mostly because none of them were drafted by the NFL but you can spin that. They were deeper than Pink Floyd lyrics on both sides of the ball. Butch Jones was in his 4th year. Venus was aligned with Saturn and Merle Haggard’s ghost was spotted wearing Vol orange in a corner booth of the Cracker Barrel that Mike Debord stopped going to for fear of being attacked in public by Drunk Vol Fan.

NCAA Football: Florida at Tennessee

This was the year! …and then it wasn’t. Again.

Tennessee started the season by beating Florida for the first time in 11 years and Georgia with an epic, last second Hail Mary “Feels Like 98” finish –

– only to drop games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

“Why do you build me up!? Buuuuuuuttercup Butch Jones just to let me doooown?”

The dive play kills against the Bye Week defense. 

Good Old Rocky Top! Woo! Rocky Top Ten More Tweets! 

Watch out for all those ducks pulling trucks. 

RIP your liver.

Wait for it.

Waaait for it.

There it is! 

Oh we’re not done yet. The Vols lost to a lot of games but Drunk Vol Fan and the Volunteers can still win a championship.

Drunk Vol Fan Goes to Jail Part 5: Life Champion

After all of the preseason hype about the Volunteers winning the East, the SEC and making it to the playoffs – after the loss to Bam Butch Jones sat in that chair in front of actual people with working recording devices aimed right at his face and claimed that the Vols had already won a championship.

The Championship of Life.

This needs no caption to be funny.  

-and the Internet exploded.

Neither does this but I’m going to caption it anyway. 

There were so many of these memes made and I saved every one of them . I sleep with them snuggled against me at night to keep them safe. I make them pancakes on Saturday mornings before I take them to the park to play on the swings. I love them. 

If she’s a Vol she won’t expect a ring. #lifechampions

Cash me ousside howbowdah?

Jalen Hurd said the same thing mid-season.

Doesn’t matter had Life Champion.

Dive! 

Wait for it…

Wait for it…

Waaaaait for it…

There it is!

Ladies and gentlemen we aren’t nearly done with Drunk Vol Fan. He’s got a great sense of humor, a terrible football team and I promise I didn’t post half of what I could have on this article. Follow him on Twitter and follow me too while you’re at it. Do you know of a fan that deserves an expose?

Let us know about it on Facebook or in the comments. Roll Tide!

More from Bama Hammer

This article originally appeared on