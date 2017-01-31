Drew Morgan Gets a Much Deserved Combine Invite

Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan announced on Tuesday that he has received an invitation to the NFL combine.

Drew Morgan (AKA Druice AKA Drew the Glue), announced on Tuesday that he had been invited to the 2017 NFL Combine and no one could be happier than I. Drew Morgan is one of my all time favorite Razorbacks.

Did he have blazing speed? Nope. Was he the most athletic player ever at Arkansas? Not even close. What Morgan brought to the team was something that you can’t coach.

Morgan brought leadership and drive. He carried the team in their darkest moments and earned the name “Drew the Glue” for doing so. Of course, his best nickname will always be “Druice”.

I wrote an entire story on Morgan that you can find here, but what I will say is that no one deserves it more than Morgan. What he accomplished at Arkansas and the way he stepped up when they needed him the most is something movies are made of.

Drew is a 6-0, 193 lbs wide receiver from Greenwood, Arkansas. He may not be super tall but the style of receiver that he is is getting more popular in the NFL. His greatest strength is going to be his ability to get open and his uncanny ability to make extremely clutch plays.

The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine is held in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 28rd to March 6th. Good luck to one my favorites and one of the all-time greats, Drew Morgan. Woo pig!

