Douglas over-the-shoulder TD rallies Troy to 22-17 win (Sep 23, 2017)

TROY, Ala. (AP) Deondre Douglas made a leaping over-the-shoulder catch on a pass from Brandon Silvers and got one foot down in the front corner of the end zone as Troy rallied past Akron 22-17 Saturday night.

Akron had scored two unanswered late-game touchdowns to grab a 17-16 lead and then pinned Troy (3-1) at the 3 with 5:37 remaining.

Silvers completed six of eight passes on the game-winning nine-play drive, five for first downs. Douglas caught three, including his first touchdown of the season with 1:06 left. Douglas finished with seven catches for 92 yards. Silvers went 28-for-41 for 314 yards.

Akron (1-3) scored three points early, but no more until Kaleb Barker broke free for a 48-yard TD run late in the third and Warren Ball ran in from the 4 to give the Zips a one-point lead late in the fourth. Ball racked up 112 yards on 28 carries.

