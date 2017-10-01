Doss guides Jacksonville State past Tennessee Tech, 34-7 (Sep 30, 2017)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Kendrick Doss completed 11 of 13 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Jacksonville State to a 34-7 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

It was the Ohio Valley Conference opener for the Gamecocks (3-1), who have won three straight conference titles.

Jacksonville State led 14-0 at halftime on the strength of Tramel Terry’s 3-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard plunge by Doss in the second. Doss connected with Krenwic Sanders for a 34-yard scoring strike to go up 20-0 midway through the third quarter.

Roc Thomas ran for 102 yards on 18 carries, while Demontez Terry had eight catches for 160 yards and a TD for the Gamecocks.

Andre Sale found Dontez Byrd open for a 56-yard score to pull the Golden Eagles (0-5, 0-2) within 20-7 midway through the third quarter, but that was as close as they would get. Byrd finished with six catches for 92 yards. Tennessee Tech is 0-5 for the first time since 1991 when they opened with six straight losses. The Golden Eagles won the turnover battle 3-0 after coming into the game with a minus-11 differential.

