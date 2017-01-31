Don’t Miss Eli Gold LIVE on National Signing Day: Links and Times.

Eli Gold and former Crimson Tide All-American Barrett Jones will be LIVE on National Signing Day starting at 9am CST on Rolltide.com, Facebook and the ESPN app.

Eli Gold and former Crimson Tide All American Barrett Jones will be broadcasting LIVE on National Signing Day starting at 9am CST. You can catch the broadcast on TideTV at Rolltide.com, on Facebook live at University of Alabama Athletics, channel WVUA in Tuscaloosa or on the ESPN app.

The “Big Board” will go live on TideTV at 7 a.m. (CST) according to RollTide.com. If you want all day coverage on Bama’s incoming number one class and up to the minute announcements on letters of intent follow us on Facebook and tune in tomorrow.

The live show will include interviews with early enrollees, highlights from big time recruits like Dylan Moses, Tua Tagovailoa, Najee Harris and more.

It seems like every year we hear “this may be the best class ever signed under Nick Saban” and for good reason. If you’re not amazed at the way Nick Saban and company roll out the red carpet for 5 stars in Tuscaloosa then read this. This 2017 incoming class may not only be the best recruiting class ever signed under Nick Saban but also the best class ever signed in the history of college football.

Check out these big plays from some big hitters that are making it official with Alabama tomorrow on National Signing Day.

Video courtesy of izallgood37 on Youtube.

The future is bright for the Crimson Empire looking to strike back in 2017. The process starts tomorrow. Don’t miss it!

