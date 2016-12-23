Dollar General Bowl Live Stream: Watch Ohio vs Troy Online

Here’s how you can watch the Dollar General Bowl online live from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama between Ohio and Troy on December 23.

The Bobcats’ MAC title drought extended to 48 years and counting when they lost to Western Michigan in the conference championship. But Ohio nevertheless has had a successful campaign in 2016. They won eight games for the second straight year, and have a shot at the team’s first nine-win season since 2012. Frank Solich’s current team relied heavily on its defense to carry it to the Dollar General Bowl. The Bobcats ranked 82nd in scoring while finishing in the bottom half nationally in both rushing and passing production.

Troy came close to winning a share of the Sun Belt title for the first time since 2010. But late losses to Arkansas State and Georgia Southern sent the Trojans to third in the conference standings. Nevertheless, the Trojans rode a top-25 defense and a solid pass-based offense to reach nine wins. They will go for double digits against a team that might have trouble keeping up on the scoreboard.

This game has gone through several name changes over the years, from the GMAC Bowl to the GoDaddy Bowl, and now it enters a new phase under a new sponsor. After several straight blowouts, there is hope that this year’s contest looks more like the double-overtime thriller that took place last time Troy was here in 2010. Here is how you can watch the Dollar General Bowl online.

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mobile, AL

Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Key Matchup to Watch: Ohio features the sixth-best rushing defense in the FBS in terms of yards allowed. They’ll be taking on a Troy offense that wasn’t incredible on the ground, though Jordan Chunn did rush for over 1200 yards this season. Can the Bobcats contain Chunn and force the Trojans to become one-dimensional on offense?

