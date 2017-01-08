Does Alabama or Clemson Have the Edge in National Championship?
Compare the position groups in the National Championship Game. Who has the edge, Alabama or Clemson?
One way to pick a winner in any game is to compare the position groups. Check the ratings below to see whether Alabama or Clemson has the edge in the National Championship game.
QUARTERBACK
Jalen Hurts is a physically imposing athlete. Throughout 2016 he has shown poise rarely seen in 18-year-olds. One year ago he was playing Deshaun Watson on Alabama’s scout team. Hurt is a dangerous runner but an inconsistent passer.
Deshaun Watson is the leader of the Clemson football team. Dabo Swinney calls him the best player in college football. Last January he embarrassed Alabama’s defense, passing for 405 yards and running for 73 more.
ADVANTAGE: Clemson
RUNNING BACKS
Alabama has a trio of typical, hard-nosed backs. Collectively they average about 7 yards per carry. The playing rotation keeps them fresh.
Clemson’s run game is largely Wayne Gallman and Watson. Both are capable runners.
ADVANTAGE: Alabama
OFFENSIVE LINE
The Tide has Outland Trophy winner Cam Robinson. The rest of the line is capable and freshman Jonah Williams has been impressive. This Tide line is not quite as physical as past national championship groups.
In last year’s game, Clemson’s then, true freshman, tackle Mitch Hyatt had trouble with Alabama’s speed rushers. He is much improved but false starts are still a weakness. The rest of the Clemson line is solid and junior Tyrone Crowder will be an NFL pick.
ADVANTAGE: Alabama
RECEIVERS
Alabama has plenty of talent at receiver, including arguably the top tight end in the
college game. Too often unnoticed, the Tide receivers take pride in downfield blocking. The challenge for Alabama is getting them the ball.
Clemson has a group of productive receivers, the best of whom are Mike Williams and Artavis Scott. Williams is a big, sure-handed pass catcher who missed last year’s championship game due to injury.
ADVANTAGE: Even
DEFENSIVE LINE
Alabama has the best defensive line in the nation. Jonathan Allen is the nation’s best defensive player, proven by the Bednarik and Nagurski awards. Daron Payne and Dalvin Tomlinson have the exceptional combination of strength and quickness.
Clemson has a very good defensive line, led by Carlos Watkins and complemented by Lawrence, Wilkins, and Ferrell. The matchup between this group and Bama’s offensive line will probably decide the game.
ADVANTAGE: Alabama
LINEBACKERS
Led by Reuben Foster, this group has exceptional speed. Like Foster, the outside linebackers Ryan Anderson and Tim Williams are future NFL players
Clemson’s linebackers are led by Ben Boulware, a smart, tough and determined player. Sophomore Kendall Joseph is the second leading tackler for the Tigers.
ADVANTAGE: Alabama
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Losing an All-American to season-ending injury has hampered but not stymied Alabama. Minkah Fitzpatrick is tough, fast, and can play multiple positions. Averitt has great speed. He and Humphrey play aggressively. Ronnie Harrison, Hootie Jones, and
Tony Brown have played well since Eddie Jackson went down.
Clemson’s secondary is led by seniors Cordrea Tankersley and Jadar Johnson. They have combined for nine interceptions. The attacking Clemson defense is predicated on pressuring the quarterback. If the Tigers can’t achieve frequent pressure, Tide receivers can find some openings.
ADVANTAGE: Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
J.K. Scott can frequently flip the field with his strong leg. Adam Griffith certainly has the leg, just not always the accuracy. Alabama has struggled with punt returns since losing
Eddie Jackson. It would be no surprise to see Minkah Fitzpatrick or Ardarius Stewart fielding punts for the Tide.
Clemson’s placekicker, Greg Huegel has good range, but like Griffith a bit of an accuracy problem. Clemson punter Andy Teasdall has been adequate but only averaged 38 yards this season.
ADVANTAGE: Alabama
COACHING
Alabama has Nick Saban and a fine staff.
Clemson has Dabo Swinney and a fine staff.
ADVANTAGE: Alabama