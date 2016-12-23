Do Kansas State Fans take Coach Snyder For Granted?

The Kansas State Wildcat football program is off to another bowl game under coach Bill Snyder. Do fans take Snyder and the success for granted?

One day, Snyder won’t be pacing the sideline in Manhattan. As we come to the end of his 25th season, we need to remember why we should never forget what he has accomplished in his hall of fame career.

In a media release this week, Kansas State Athletics outlined just a few things fans need to remember about the architect of the “greatest turnaround in the history of college football.”

Kansas State is in rare company in college football as the Wildcats rank in the top 20 in wins among FBS programs over the last 21-plus seasons.

Since 1995, K-State has picked up 182 victories, which is tied for 19th in the nation. Among Big 12 schools, only Oklahoma, Texas and TCU rank higher.

Snyder has compiled an amazing 201-105-1 (.656) record in the midst of his 25th season at the helm of the Cats.

Holding 162 more victories than any other coach in K-State history, Snyder ranks first in the FBS in wins among coaches at their current schools and second in total wins among active coaches.

Additionally, Snyder has 118 conference wins to stand as one of four coaches with 100 Big 8/12 victories (Tom Osborne [153], Bob Stoops [117], Barry Switzer [100]).

With K-State’s 34-19 win over Kansas, head coachl Snyder became the 26th FBS coach all-time with 200 career victories, including the second to hit the mark this season (Nick Saban).

However, coach Snyder is only the sixth coach to reach the 200-win mark and coach at only one school in his career.

In an era of college football where more than 80 teams play in bowl games each year, K-State is one of just 21 FBS schools nationally to ride of streak of at least seven-consecutive bowl berths.

Of the 21 teams, four are from the Big 12 as Oklahoma (18), Oklahoma State (11) and Baylor (7) join the Wildcats on the list.

Bill Snyder may coach for another ten years. Fans need to enjoy every minute and remember why he is cherished. When you sit down to watch the Texas Bowl, remind yourself how fortunate the Wildcats are to play in the post-season and to have Bill Snyder on the sideline.

