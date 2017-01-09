Dino Babers To Appear On ESPN’s ‘Coaches Film Room’

Syracuse football head coach, Dino Babers, will appear on the annual ESPN ‘Coaches Film Room’ tonight during the National Championship game.

Dino Babers has been around the block and now he’ll have to use his wealth of knowledge to entertain sports fans abroad.

He will do so via ESPN for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship between Clemson and Alabama. Babers will be live in Bristol as part of the “Coaches Film Room,” which will air on ESPNEWS from 8:15 p.m. until the end of the game.

He will be joined by Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck, former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich, Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.

Babers has a connection to both national championship participants. He game-planned against

Clemson for the Orange’s Nov. 5 meeting with the Tigers in Death Valley. In addition, Babers coached Alabama receiver Gehrig Dieter for two seasons at Bowling Green.

The “Coaches Film Room” is part of ESPN’s fourth “MegaCast” and will feature the five coaches breaking down the Clemson-Alabama game from multiple camera angles, using clicker technology and telestration, to provide analysis of what’s happening on the field.

Babers just completed his first season at Syracuse and owns a 41-24 record in five years as a head coach. His 2016 Orange squad broke multiple offensive records and his cultural experience both on and off the field are unmatched.

This appearance should only help publicize the SU program. So really look forward to seeing our coach tonight.

This article originally appeared on