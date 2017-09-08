DeLuca questionable against Eastern Washington

(STATS) – Nick DeLuca has worked hard to put himself in position to play a full game once again. Now, he might have to wait a little bit longer.

North Dakota State’s star linebacker is considered questionable for Saturday’s showdown with No. 7 Eastern Washington after suffering a knee injury in practice this week, according to NDSU assistant athletic director for communications Ryan Perreault. He added that DeLuca’s injury did not involve the anterior cruciate ligament and his status is still being evaluated.

Coming off a 2015 season in which he earned All-MVFC first-team honors, DeLuca had to watch the final 11 games last season because of a torn labrum he suffered in the season opener at the Fargodome against Charleston Southern. The 6-foot-3, 248-pounder underwent surgery after playing through the injury against EWU and Iowa, and he eased his way back last week by playing 15-20 snaps during the second-ranked Bison’s 72-7 win over Mississippi Valley State.

After receiving another year due to hardship, DeLuca was expected to play in a full game for the first time in almost a year Saturday.