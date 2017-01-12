Delaware State sets difficult 2017 schedule

(STATS) – Delaware State must be trying to win an award for the toughest non-conference schedule in the FCS this year.

The MEAC school, coming off a winless season, announced its 11-game 2017 schedule on Thursday, and it includes four home games as well as road games against Delaware (Aug. 31), West Virginia (Sept. 16) and Florida State (Nov. 18).

The Hornets have yet to beat CAA Football member Delaware in an intrastate series that will reach its eighth meeting. The game will be new Blue Hens coach Danny Rocco’s debut.

Both of Delaware State’s FBS opponents, West Virginia and Florida State, finished this past season among the top 20.

All four games at Alumni Stadium will be MEAC matchups: Norfolk State (Sept. 23), Howard (Oct. 14, Homecoming), South Carolina State (Oct. 21) and Morgan State (Nov. 11)

The Hornets finished 0-11, including 0-8 in the MEAC, in coach Kenny Carter’s second season.

—=

2017 Delaware State Schedule

Aug. 31, at Delaware

Sept. 9, at Hampton*

Sept. 16, at West Virginia

Sept. 23, Norfolk State*

Oct. 7, at North Carolina State*

Oct. 14, Howard* (Homecoming)

Oct. 21, South Carolina State*

Oct. 28, at North Carolina Central*

Nov. 4, at Savannah State*

Nov. 11, Morgan State*

Nov. 18, at Florida State

* – MEAC game