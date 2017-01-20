Delaware prepares to kick off Rocco era

(STATS) – Delaware will play six home games in 2017, but the visits by James Madison and Richmond will be the most anticipated of coach Danny Rocco’s first season guiding the Blue Hens.

The Blue Hens’ schedule, announced Friday, includes 11 regular-season games.

James Madison, which will visit Delaware on Sept. 30, captured both the 2016 CAA Football and FCS national titles. When Richmond visits on Oct. 21, Rocco will be facing the Spiders program that he coached the last five seasons.

The Rocco era will begin at home against Delaware State on Aug. 31. The Blue Hens also will host Cornell (Sept. 16) and CAA members William & Mary (Oct. 14) and Albany (Nov. 11).

The road portion of the schedule is highlighted by a game at ACC member Virginia Tech on Sept. 9. In addition, the Blue Hens will play at CAA members Stony Brook (Sept. 7), Towson (Oct. 28), Maine (Nov. 4) and rival Villanova (Nov. 18).

Rocco will try to turn around a Delaware program that is coming off its first back-to-back losing records since 1938-39. The Blue Hens were 4-7, including 2-6 in the CAA, last season.

2017 Delaware Schedule

Aug. 31, Delaware State

Sept. 9, at Virginia Tech

Sept. 16, Cornell

Sept. 30, James Madison*

Oct. 7, at Stony Brook*

Oct. 14, William & Mary*

Oct. 21, Richmond*

Oct. 28, at Towson*

Nov. 4, at Maine*

Nov. 11, Albany*

Nov. 18, at Villanova*

* – CAA Football game