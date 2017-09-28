Dayton’s Jeske not cleared for San Diego game

(STATS) – Despite Dayton facing a likely must-win game Saturday, quarterback Alex Jeske will not be cleared from a foot injury to face defending Pioneer Football League champion San Diego.

Jeske, who has missed the first four games of the season, practiced Tuesday evening and was added to Dayton’s depth chart by coach Rick Chamberlin. But on Wednesday, the athletic department medical staff said Jeske will need to practice more than this week to be cleared for game action.

The redshirt junior and team captain is returning from a Jones fracture, breaking the little toe in his left foot shortly before Dayton’s preseason camp. He had surgery on Aug. 1.

Redshirt sophomore Kyle Kaparos has started Dayton’s first four games in place of Jeske. The Flyers (1-3, 0-1) have started slowly, including a surprising PFL loss to Morehead State last week, and likely can’t afford to fall two games behind in the league title race. San Diego (2-2, 1-0) is one of the five teams tied atop the standings.

Dayton finished 9-2 last season as Jeske averaged 238.5 yards of total offense per game, throwing for 15 touchdowns and rushing for 15 more. He was an honorable mention selection for the All-PFL team.