Dave Rimington named Nebraska’s interim athletic director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Dave Rimington, who became the most decorated offensive lineman in college football history in the early 1980s, is returning to Nebraska to serve as interim athletic director.

Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Tuesday that Rimington would run the athletic department during the search for a permanent successor to Shawn Eichorst, who was fired last week.

Since 1995, the 57-year-old Rimington has been president of the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which raises money for cystic fibrosis research. The foundation sponsors the Rimington Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top center.

Rimington is taking a leave of absence from the New York-based foundation for up to 60 days.

Rimington is the only player to win the Outland Trophy in consecutive years (1981 and 1982). He won the Lombardi Award in 1982 before the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the first round of the 1983 draft.

