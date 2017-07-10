Dates of FCS preseason polls, teams

(STATS) – The anticipation for college football will rise significantly this week as the conferences begin to get people talking about the 2017 season ahead.

Beginning with the Southland Conference preseason team on Thursday, 12 of the 13 FCS conferences will release their preseason poll and team over a 16-day period. The Ivy League, whose season doesn’t kick off until two to three weeks after many FCS programs, will release its preseason poll on Aug. 8.

The first FCS media day will be the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama.

The release dates of FCS preseason conference polls and teams:

Southland Conference – July 13 (team) and July 20 (poll)

Southwestern Athletic Conference – July 14 (poll and team)

Big Sky Conference- July 17 (team) and July 18 (poll)

Big South Conference – July 18 (poll and team)

Southern Conference – July 18 (poll and team)

Northeast Conference – July 20 (poll and team)

Ohio Valley Conference – July 24 (poll and team)

Missouri Valley Football Conference – July 24 (team) and July 25 (poll)

Pioneer Football League – July 24 (poll) and July 25 (team)

CAA Football – July 25 (poll and team)

Patriot League – July 27 (poll and team)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference – July 28 (poll and team)

Ivy League – Aug. 8 (poll)