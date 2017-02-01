Dabo Swinney’s son signs with Clemson as walk-on

Dabo Swinney's son Will officially signed his national letter of intent to join Clemson's football team as a walk-on next season.

“I have been recruiting this kid for 18 years and paid his mother a lot of money,” Dabo Swinney joked with reporters.

“I've never recruited anyone who has worked harder to achieve his dreams than my son,” Swinney added. “He's special. I just couldn't be more proud. I couldn't wait to get up this morning and introduce him.”

— Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteWYFF) February 1, 2017

Will Swinney played receiver at Daniel High in Clemson and said he is willing to contribute to the Clemson program in any way to help the team win.

He joins a recruiting class that features five-star quarterback Hunter Johnson.

