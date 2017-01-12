D’Onta Foreman Gets Final Accolade from Earl Campbell

D’Onta Foreman puts finishing touch on record season for Texas Football

D’Onta Foreman broke Earl Campbell’s streak during the 2016 Texas Football season. Now, Foreman picked up the final stamp of approval on his outstanding season by winning Campbell’s award.

Foreman was announced the winner of the 2016 “Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award” Wednesday night in Tyler, Texas. This followed Foreman’s amazing season from the RB position, where he broke Campbell’s school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

Earlier in the awards season, Foreman won the Doak Walker Award for best RB in college football, topping Dalvin Cook and Donnel Pumphrey. Foreman then beat Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook from Oklahoma for the Tyler Rose. (Ah, sweet revenge after the Sooners duo took Foreman’s spot at the Heisman ceremony.)

Historical Significance of Foreman’s 2016 Season

Unfortunately, history might not be kind to D’Onta Foreman’s amazing campaign. The 2016 Texas Longhorns football season might be remembered more for the end of Charlie Strong’s head coaching run than Foreman’s success. But, that does not take away from what Foreman accomplished.

In review, Foreman became only the second Texas RB in history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, he broke Campbell’s consecutive 100-yard games streak, and he put himself in the conversation for Top 3 RB in Texas Football history.

Campbell and Ricky Williams have Heisman trophies to validate their standing at the top. But, would you take Foreman over Jamaal Charles, Cedric Benson, Priest Holmes, Steve Worster, Chris Gilbert, or Roosevelt Leaks?

Foreman’s junior season arguably puts him ahead of those big-name Texas RBs. The counter argument is he only ranks ninth in career Rushing Yards after barely seeing the field his freshman year and getting his feet wet during his sophomore year. Plus, Foreman’s breakout season included a 5-7 finish and his coach got fired.

If Foreman rushed for 2,000 yards and the Longhorns finished with a great record, made a major bowl game, and Coach Strong’s rebuilding project was complete, it would be much easier to make the argument that Foreman belongs in the Top 3.

However, without a senior season working with new coach Tom Herman, we’ll never know what other records Foreman could have shattered. But, receiving Earl Campbell’s award was a nice way to validate one of the great single-season performances in Texas Football history.

What’s Next – NFL Draft Status

Without a college bowl game to prepare for, D’Onta Foreman declared early for the NFL Draft. Then, a host of other junior RBs joined the field, including Oklahoma’s record-setting rusher, Samaje Perine. Now, Foreman is jockeying for position in a crowded group of RBs.

Foreman has a chance to drastically improve his standing with a great showing at the Texas Pro Day and NFL Combine. Foreman is ranked at the following spots on major ranking boards.

Sports Illustrated: Foreman is ranked #4 behind Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, and Christian McCaffrey.

Foreman is ranked #4 behind Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, and Christian McCaffrey. CBS Sports: Foreman is way down at #10 behind Cook, Fournette, McCaffrey, and a host of other RBs, including Perine.

Foreman is way down at #10 behind Cook, Fournette, McCaffrey, and a host of other RBs, including Perine. ESPN.com/Scouts Inc.: Foreman is the #3 RB behind Fournette and Cook, and ahead of McCaffrey. Scouts has a First Round grade on Foreman, projecting him to go #18 overall.

Foreman’s performance at NFL events these next few months will be a big factor in determining his pro football future. We’ll see if winning Earl Campbell’s award will give Foreman a boost for 2017 NFL Draft preparation.

