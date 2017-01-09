CSU tackle Austell invited to Shrine Game

(STATS) – Former Charleston Southern offensive tackle Erik Austell has been selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 21 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Austell made the STATS FCS All-America second team as a senior, playing left tackle for the Big South co-champion Buccaneers. He started 39 games in his four-year career.

Other FCS-level players in the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game are Villanova linebacker Austin Calitro, North Dakota State offensive guard Zack Johnson, Youngstown State defensive ends Avery Moss and Derek Rivers, Drake tight end Eric Saubert, Northern Iowa defensive end Karter Schult (the 2016 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award winner) and Penn quarterback Alex Torgersen.