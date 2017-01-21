Countdown to National Signing Day 2017: Five-Star Wisconsin Badgers Recruits Since 2000

Wisconsin Badgers have had numerous top players sign to their football program, some of which have been five-star recruits.

A lot is made during this time of year about the number stars next to a high school football recruit’s name as National Signing Day is fast approaching. The Wisconsin Badgers certainly have had some solid recruits, but what many are concerned with is the best of the best. It’s those four and five-star recruits and the ability (or inability) to nab some of the country’s top talent. If you’ve followed the Badgers on the recruiting trail for many years, you may have noticed the number of four-star recruits that have come to Madison, with very few five-star athletes sprinkled in there as well.

Three.

That is the exact number, according to 247Sports.com rankings, of five-star recruits the Badgers have had since the New Millennium. By comparison that number is pretty low when you consider other Power 5 programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, and others. Looking at Alabama, they have had a total of 46 five-star recruits come through the door on signing day, some of which have been the top recruit overall in their respective classes. Not too far behind are the Buckeyes with 33.

But back to the Badgers, who have found a lot of success despite the number of five-star recruits. What Wisconsin is able to do is find guys regardless of their star rating that fit with their program and fit with the scheme they have. Even then, there have been a few five-star players come through Camp Randall Stadium donning the motion W on their helmets.

The top player that Wisconsin has signed since 2000 according to 247Sports composite rankings is offensive tackle Josh Oglesby from the class of 2007. The Milwaukee, WI native was the top recruit from Wisconsin, a state and class that included John Clay and Nick Toon among others. Oglesby was also rated as the top offensive tackle in the country and 14th-ranked player overall across the states as well.

Next on the list is Anttaj Hawthorne, defensive tackle from Hamden, CT. He was the top recruit in the class of 2001 to come from Connecticut, the fifth-best defensive tackle in the class, and 26th overall in the country. Hawthrone was also a participant in the first ever U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2000, a tradition that has continued to this day that includes the best-of-the-best senior high school football players.

The third five-star recruit to sign at Madison was Justin Ostrowski from Portage, WI. He too was the top player in the state for the class of 2003, one that had plenty of talent including Joe Thomas and Luke Knauf, among others. Ostrowski was rated as the fourth-best defensive end of that class and was ranked ahead of Mario Williams. He was also a top 40 recruit in the country in a class that saw Lamarr Woodley, Greg Olsen, Reggie Bush, and Antonio Cromartie just to name a few. Unfortunately he football career was cut short due to a serious knee injury in a preseason of 2005. He would go on to get a degree in sociology in December of 2007.

Wisconsin doesn’t pride itself on the top recruits of a state or a class, but these are three examples of how the Badgers have been able to nab some of the top talent in recent years. And even though the Badgers have not signed a five-star recruit since 2007, with the recent success of the program it’s just a matter of time before one that fits the program decides to choose Wisconsin.

