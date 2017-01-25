Countdown to National Signing day: 1 Week

With national signing day only 1 week away, we start with a quick overview of some of the undecided prospects that are still on the board for the Bulldogs.

National Signing day is always an exciting day for college football programs that are as big as Georgia, but it’s safe to say that the 2017 class seems to be bringing something special to Athens. Currently sitting at #3 in the 247 composite rankings, Kirby Smart and co are recruiting at a very high level. With 23 highly thought of recruits currently committed, we take a quick look at some other prospects that could round out Georgia’s #SICEM17 class:

1. Aubrey Solomon, DT, Lee County GA:

The Golden egg of this group. Solomon is a 5 star prospects who ranks as one of the top 2 DTs in this years class. Kirby Smart loves big Defensive Linemen and Solomon is certainly a high priority for him, but he seems to be one of the most challenging players in the country to get an idea of where he will be going. Every week there seems to be a new leader for his services and Alabama and Michigan are both favored over UGA.

Georgia’s hat will be on the table for Solomon come Wednesday, If he puts it on, a great class will become exceptional.

2. Nico Collins, WR, Pinson AL:

Smart is battling the same two schools for another top prospect, this time a Wide Receiver. Collins has family ties to Michigan and is from Alabama but UGA seems to be leading the pack according to many reports. At 6-5, he would bring something unique to the Georgia passing game and be a big target for Jacob Eason in the Red Zone.

3. Markaviest ‘Big Cat’ Bryant, OLB/DE, Cordele GA:

A terrific but raw athlete, ‘Big Cat would bring some pass rush skills to the Bulldogs. He just had a ‘fantastic’ visit to LSU and Auburn are right up there as well pushing to sign him. UGA remains in a good position but it is not the slam dunk it once looked like. While he is unlikely to contribute in 2017, his athletic potential is off the charts and whoever wins the race, will benefit greatly down the line.

4. Jamyest Williams, CB, Grayson GA:

A terrific football player who would be ranked so much higher if he was 6ft rather than 5-9. Williams is a do it all corner back who has explosive athleticism and great technique to alongside it. Currently the top ranked South Carolina recruit, he grew up less than an hour from Athens and has a good relationship with the staff. His decision will come down to whether he wants to be the leader of the team in Columbia or a part of a legendary 2017 UGA class.

5. Leonard Warner III, LB, Snellville GA:

A versatile linebacker with a longstanding interest in UGA, Warner has a difficult decision to make. He has been accepted in Stanford and carriers a very high GPA. As someone who has many options outside of football, the opportunity to play in Palo Alto is huge. He could be a valuable depth piece for this 2017 class and would make a great team captain one day should he come to Athens.

6. Ameer Speed, CB, Jacksonville, FL:

A 3 star prospect from Florida who really only came onto most peoples radar this past month. Speed has just received a visit from Nick Saban so there is clearly talent there. While this class is loaded, it currently only has 1 corner back, William Poole III, and at 6-3, speed has a lot of length for the position. He might not be a day 1 starter, but long corners don’t grow on trees and are always valuable.

7. Larrell Murchison, DT, Elizabethtown, NC, (JUCO):

What you might call ‘Solomon insurance’. Murchison is currently an Ole’ Miss commit who has received strong late interest from UGA and visited Athens this past Saturday. While his rating is much lower than others, he possesses a unique skill set and could certainly add something to the DL rotation in Athens. Kirby has done a good job of lining up players like this in case his top options fall through.

With such a strong class already in the books, Georgia can probably afford to miss out on several of these players, but bringing in 3 or 4, especially if that includes a top talent like Solomon would really round out an all time strong class for UGA. While National Signing day for Georgia might be a little quieter than it is for other schools, (the core of their class is already committed if not enrolled) hopefully next Wednesday offers a few fireworks for fans to get pumped up about!

