Could USC Football Pursue Texas Tech Transfer DT Breiden Fehoko?

Texas Tech defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko announced his intention to transfer from the Red Raiders on Thursday. Could USC pursue the former four-star at a position of need?

It’s no secret that USC is in need of defensive lineman, so news that Texas Tech defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko is on the move perked up ears in Troy on Thursday morning.

Fehoko was a Trojan target for the class of 2015, but the No. 8 DT from that cycle opted to follow in the footsteps of two older brothers and signed with Texas Tech.

After two seasons starting for the Red Raiders, however, Fehoko is now looking for a new home and there’s reason to believe USC could be a potential destination.

Not only did USC pursue Fehoko during his high school recruitment, the Trojans now have the advantage of family ties.

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, who transferred from Utah to USC and starred up front for the Trojans in 2016, is related to Fehoko. The Rose Bowl MVP tweeted Fehoko shortly after his announcement, throwing out the possibility of landing at USC as well.

Follow ur heart and don’t look back bradda. Hopefully you’ll Fight On!! @breidenfehoko4 Ofas toko https://t.co/BWMRawwOgN — Steve Tu’ikolovatu (@steviet_90) January 19, 2017



Tu’ikolovatu’s success on the defensive line with the Trojans could be a selling point for Fehoko, who started but never quite reached lift off for Texas Tech.

In two years as a starter, Fehoko had 38 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

Should the Trojans enter the race to sign Fehoko, having Tu’ikolovatu in their corner could be a major advantage.

Unfortunately for USC, Fehoko is not a graduate transfer, so he would be unable to help out the Trojans with depth on the defensive line this year.

Like Daniel Imatorbhebhe, who opted to transfer to USC when the tight end position was in desperate need but had to sit out the 2015 season due to transfer rules, Fehoko would still be a an important pick up for the Trojans for the 2018 campaign.

Rasheem Green could leave after the 2017 season while Kenny Bigelow and Josh Fatu will both run out of eligibility.

USC could use all the defensive linemen they can get, even if they’re not immediately eligible to play, so it would make sense to make a second run at Fehoko.

