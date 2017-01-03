Could Mark Helfrich Find a Landing Spot In The SEC?

Former Oregon Football Head Coach Mark Helfrich may be biding his time as Tennessee is looking for an Offensive Coordinator.

For the Tennessee Volunteers, hiring the former Oregon Football Head Coach makes sense. Helfrich knows Butch Jones well. They faced each other on the football field when Helfrich was Head Coach. Helfich was fired following the 2016 season after a loss to Oregon State. A return to Offensive Coordinator position would be a return to his roots and where he had success with Oregon under Chip Kelly.

Mark Helfrich was the one who brought Marcus Mariota to Eugene. He helped engineer a run to a National Championship for Oregon Football in 2014. On Tuesday it was announced that Offensive Coordinator for Tennessee, Mike DeBord was leaving to become Head Coach at Indiana.

Helfrich should at least consider the position and the Tennessean breaks down why it is a perfect match entering into 2017. The situation marks the second straight season that the Vols are replacing a piece of their coaching staff. The pace that was set at Oregon could greatly enhance the Passing Attack in Tennessee. The Volunteers Josh Dobbs finished his Senior season passing for just under 3000 yards on the year.

Tennessee finished the season 9-4 at beat Nebraska 38-24 in the Music City Bowl on December 30th.

This article originally appeared on