Could Bill Musgrave Become Head Coach For The California Golden Bears?

Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Bill Musgrave was let go as Oakland Raiders Offensive Coordinator Tuesday and Oregon fans may not be happy with his next move.

The Oakland Raiders made the Playoffs and were the 6th best Offense in the National Football League this season. They lost to the Houston Texans last weekend. Now, Bill Musgrave is looking at his options and according to Bruce Feldman, Musgrave could be getting consideration from Pac-12 foe Cal.

Hearing Raiders OC Bill Musgrave may get a look for the #Cal head coaching vacancy. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 11, 2017

I wrote yesterday that I did not think the former NFL Head Coach would return to College. It’s not where his head is. The majority of his jobs have been at the next level. He could return to College ball if the price is right, but I’m not sure Musgrave’s name would reinvigorate the fan base coming off Sonny Dykes who was fired for looking at other options.

IF Bill Musgrave does get a look at Cal, fans from Oregon will certainly have mixed feelings on the move, but would also have to understand the circumstance. Musgrave will not be Head Coach at Oregon and Willie Taggart has already set his Coaching Staff set with the exception of a position or two, which likely do not include Musgrave.

Musgrave had one stop in 2001 at Virginia as Offensive Coordinator. He has spent the rest of his career coaching for Oakland, Carolina, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Washington, Minnesota and Atlanta.

