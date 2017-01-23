Controversial law holding up Albany-Elon game

(STATS) – Many of the CAA Football programs announced their 2017 schedules last week, but Albany and Elon were held up from doing so because of uncertainty over their scheduled game.

North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2, which prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms, is at the center of the issue, according to an Elon News Network report.

Albany, as well as fellow state school Stony Brook, which doesn’t play at Elon in 2017, are restricted by New York’s ban on nonessential travel to the state of North Carolina because of HB2.

ENN said the CAA’s commissioner, Joe D’Antonio, has been working with the schools to find a way to play the game. The conference has considered moving certain league events from North Carolina campuses if HB2 isn’t repealed.

Elon has spoken out against what officially is known as the Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act. Two days after the law was passed on March 23, 2016, Elon released a statement saying the school “remains committed to inclusion and equal protection for all people. Elon does not discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The new law does not apply to private institutions and will not impact Elon’s policies and practices.”