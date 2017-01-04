Connor Cook will start for Raiders this week, make NFL history

Former Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook is getting his first NFL start on Saturday evening and he’s making history.

It’s official, former Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook will get his first career NFL start for the Oakland Raiders this Saturday. The start will be the team’s first playoff game against the Texans and it puts Cook in the record books already.

Cook is in NFL record books? How so, you ask? Well, the former Spartan becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to make his first career start in the postseason. That’s one of those wild firsts which is hard to believe, but it’s true in the Super Bowl era.

Per @AP_Sports, Connor Cook will be the 1st NFL quarterback ever to make his 1st career start in the postseason. #Raiders #SpartansInTheNFL — Spartan Football (@MSU_Football) January 4, 2017

The Raiders were stricken with bad luck a couple of weeks ago when MVP candidate, and potential frontrunner, Derek Carr went down with a broken leg. Matt McGloin got the start for Oakland in the season finale and was injured. Cook came in and played well against one of the league’s top defenses in Denver.

Houston poses another tough challenge for the rookie quarterback. He passed for 150 yards and a touchdown with an interception on 14-of-21 completions against the Broncos, but the Texans will not go down easily, either.

Every Spartan fan is confident that this kid will lead Oakland to a first-round win over the Texans because he’s a proven winner and made it look easy at Michigan State. Welcome to the history books, Connor.

