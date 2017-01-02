Connor Cook throws first career NFL touchdown pass (Video)

Watch Oakland Raiders’ rookie Connor Cook throw his first career NFL touchdown pass to Amari Cooper.

Connor Cook was one of the best quarterbacks to ever don the green and white and he finished atop the record books in terms of passing yards, wins and touchdowns. He was truly an all-time great Spartan and somehow fell to the fourth round of last year’s NFL draft.

After a successful Michigan State career, Cook was knocked for ‘personality issues’ and the fact that he wasn’t a captain as a senior. Two years ago yesterday, he was leading the Spartans back from a 20-point deficit to beat Baylor in the Cotton Bowl. Fast forward two years and he tossed his first career touchdown pass after Matt McGloin went down with an injury.

Watch as he throws his first career NFL touchdown pass in the third quarter of a 24-0 Denver blowout.

Connor Cook's TD to Amari pic.twitter.com/GC97UL6MKY — GipsySafety (@GipsySafety) January 1, 2017

As you can see, Cook stayed calm in the pocket, went through his progressions and found Amari Cooper at about the 10-yard-line and he did the rest. He tossed a perfect spiral to the all-pro receiver and that gave the rookie quarterback some extra confidence.

There is a reason why Cook was widely considered the top quarterback in Michigan State history and it was because of that calm demeanor he exhibited in his first live NFL action. He waited 17 weeks to see the field or even be activated and he acted like he’s been doing this all year.

Cook finished the game 14-of-21 with 150 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He clearly has a grasp for the pace of NFL play and he’s giving the Raiders the best chance to win.

The feeling around Oakland this morning after the loss to Denver is that Cook should be the starter for the Raiders’ first-round playoff game against the Texans. Not bad for the No. 100 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

