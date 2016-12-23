Conner makes final stand as Pittsburgh faces Northwestern (Dec 28, 2016)

NEW YORK — When running back James Conner takes the field at Yankee Stadium in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl for the last time as a member of the Pittsburgh Panthers, a range of emotions will be swirling.

Conner, a junior, has overcome cancer and a torn MCL to become of one the Panthers’ most prolific and dynamic backs in school history. The bowl game against Northwestern (6-6) on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium (noon ET, ESPN) will give him another chance to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts.

In early December, just after accepting the Disney Sports Spirit Award, which is presented annually by the National College Football Awards Association to college football’s most inspirational individual, Conner declared himself eligible for the 2017 NFL draft.

In Sept. 2015, Conner suffered the debilitating knee injury. Two months later, on Thanksgiving Day, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

With his cancer in remission, Conner made a successful comeback in 2016, rushing for 1,060 yards and 16 TDs for Pittsburgh (8-4). But for as much acclaim as he has garnered for his play on the field, Conner has received even more for the story of his comeback.

“When he (Conner) made his decision (for the draft), I made the comment that few things in life exceed expectation and most of the time we build things up and they’re not what we thought they would be,” said Pitt offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who is taking a similar job at LSU after the Pinstripe Bowl.

“With James, it’s the way he attacked cancer.

“I’m most impressed with the way he treats other people, from young people to older people from phone calls to visits and those are things that people don’t see. There has been multiple cases just in my personal experience with James where he’s taken way more time to talk with people than I would have ever thought. He understands their struggles and what he could do to help. He said ‘here’s my phone number, call me.’ “

“He got healthy and his body continued to improve as the season went on. He’s certainly been an inspiration to me and everyone who has been around him.”

Conner paces a Panthers’ offense that averages 42.3 points. Quarterback Nathan Peterson has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,602 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Ryan Lewis leads a Panthers’ defense that allows 35.6 points. The senior defensive back has a team-high 77 tackles, with two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Pitt is the only team to knock off two Power 5 conference championship teams, Clemson (43-42) and Penn State (42-39). The Panthers closed out the regular season with a 76-61 win over Syracuse. The 137 combined points were the most ever in regulation of an FBS game.

Northwestern notched a win over Illinois in the season finale to become bowl eligible. The Wildcats have a 1,000-yard rusher in Justin Jackson, a 1,000-yard receiver in Austin Carr, who leads the Big Ten with 84 catches, and a 3,000-yard passer in sophomore QB Clayton Thorson.

The Wildcats defense is solid against the run, holding teams to 136.7 yards rushing. Buy they are weak against the pass, finishing last in the Big Ten by allowing 264.9 yards per game through the air. They picked off 13 passes, ranking in the top half of the conference.

“I have great respect for (Pitt coach) Pat Narduzzi, his staff, and the Panthers’ student-athletes,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “They’ve done a remarkable job this season. This is going to be a tremendous challenge against a disciplined and physical opponent.”

The two schools haven’t met since 1973 when Panthers running back Tony Dorsett was a freshman and rushed for what was then a school-record 265 yards in a 21-14 Pitt win.

The series is tied at 3-3.