Colorado State takes on Idaho in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Colorado State (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Idaho (8-4, Sun Belt), 7 p.m. EST

Line: Colorado State by 15.

Series record: Colorado State leads 4-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Colorado State was rolling to close out the regular season with wins in its final two regular-season games, including a blowout victory over Mountain West champion San Diego State. Idaho is coming off its best season since 2009 and could be playing in its final bowl game before dropping down to the FCS level after the 2017 season.

KEY MATCHUP

Colorado State offense vs. Idaho defense. The only way the Vandals appear to have a chance is by slowing down a Colorado State offense that scored at least 37 points in each of its final five regular-season games, including scoring 63 against San Diego State. The Vandals allowed 14 points or less in three of their final four regular-season games, but were also torched for 59 points by Washington, 56 by Washington State and 37 by Appalachian State earlier in the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado State: WR Michael Gallup. As the Rams took off later in the season, Gallup was a big reason why. Over his final seven games Gallup had 52 receptions and nine touchdowns, including three in the regular-season finale against San Diego State.

Idaho: DL Aikeem Coleman. Coleman was named the Sun Belt Conference newcomer of the year after leading the Vandals with eight sacks and recording 41 total tackles. Seven of those sacks came in a four-game span midway through the season. Coleman was a transfer from East Mississippi CC.

FACTS & FIGURES

First bowl game for the Vandals since 2009 when they beat Bowling Green 43-42 in Potato Bowl. … 2009 bowl game also last time Idaho played in Boise. … Colorado State in a bowl game for the fourth straight year. … Idaho coach Paul Petrino voted Sun Belt Conference coach of the year. … Colorado State coach Mike Bobo only coach in school history to take team to bowl game in his first two seasons.

