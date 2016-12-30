Colorado’s MacIntyre wins Dodd Trophy as coach of year

ATLANTA (AP) Mike MacIntyre of Colorado has won the Dodd Trophy as coach of the year.

He led the Buffaloes to their first winning season since 2005 and a division title. They had gone 2-25 in Pac-12 play over the previous three seasons, finishing at the bottom of the South Division each time.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced Dodd as the winner Friday before a Peach Bowl news conference.

Colorado finished 10-4 despite closing losses in the Pac-12 championship game and the Alamo Bowl.

MacIntyre’s father, George , who died in January, won the award at Vanderbilt in 1982. MacInyre says the award is personal to him because of that.

