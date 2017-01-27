Colorado assistant Joe Tumpkin resigns after domestic violence allegations

Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin resigned amid domestic violence allegations against him, the school announced.

Tumpkin has been suspended on administrative leave since Jan. 6. He has not been arrested, but an ex-girlfriend requested a restraining order against him which led to the suspension.

The accuser claimed Tumpkin physically assaulted her multiple times over the course of three years in a complaint filed Dec. 20. The Boulder Daily Camera reported that he was physically violent, including choking her, throwing her and biting her on multiple occasions.

“Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. “Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits.”

Tumpkin, 45, was the team’s safeties coach over the last two seasons.

