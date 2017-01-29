Colorado Football: Sefo Liufau a non-factor in Senior Bowl

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sefo Liufau played one series in the annual Senior Bowl. Yes, one series.

He came in late in the third quarter and did nothing but hand the ball off. He didn’t even attempt one pass in the game. Instead, North head coach John Fix was insistent on giving most of the quarterback snaps to Nate Peterman of Pittsburgh.

Liufau set multiple school records during his time in Boulder and led the Buffs to a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game this past season, so to see him get basically no action in his final collegiate game was a little frustrating.

Liufau was one of six quarterbacks playing in the game and the only one who didn’t attempt a pass. For the North team, Peterman attempted 23 passes while Iowa’s C.J. Beathard threw two passes. The North team went on to lose 16-15.

Now, Liufau will have to turn to the scouting combine and Colorado’s pro day as he looks to prove he’s an NFL quarterback. It will certainly be a tough hill to climb, but Liufau has proven people wrong before.

He’ll have his doubters. Ben Allbright of Mile High Sports doesn’t feel that Liufau has what it takes to succeed at the next level.

“I like Sefo as a person, he’s a great person. He’s that guy that’s always going to be a fan favorite to the local people here for what he helped Colorado do during a bad period transitioning to a good period, but he is not cut out for the professional football game. He is not a pro football quarterback”, said Allbright.

At the very least, Liufau should be signed as an undrafted rookie following the draft but he could still show something in the draft process to one team that is willing to spend a sixth or seventh-round pick on him.

