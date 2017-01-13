Colorado Football: NFL Draft Profile for QB Sefo Liufau

Senior Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sefo Liufau set multiple individual records while at the school and though his college career didn’t end on the brightest of notes, he’ll now set his sights to the NFL.

As we head toward the NFL draft in April, I will be focusing on each of the former Buffs that have a chance to be drafted or land on an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent. What better place to start than at quarterback, right?

I will look at the player’s body of work while at the school, conduct a scouting report and then project what road he’ll have to take to reach the professional level. At that point, you’ll have the option to decide whether you agree or disagree with my assertions by using the comment section below.

Let’s start by reliving Liufau’s career at CU, where he’ll go down as one of the best quarterbacks in school history.

Darian Hagan. Kordell Stewart. Koy Detmer. Those are just some of the guys that have played quarterback at Colorado, and Liufau had more career passing yards and passing touchdowns than each of them.

All three of those guys played in the NFL. That means Liufau is a lock to play there too, right? Not necessarily, at least not on that alone.

Liufau played in 43 games at Colorado, including eight as a freshman. During that time, he completed 62.8 percent of his throws and threw for a Colorado record 9,746 yards. His 60 passing touchdowns rank second in school history, behind only Cody Hawkins. He did throw a high number of interceptions (35), but still finished with a 129.9 career passer rating.

Of course, Liufau was also a dual threat and that will be what makes him most attractive to NFL scouts. Running a read-option system, Liufau ran for 933 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass, making him responsible for 74 career touchdowns at the school.

Born in Washington, Liufau had a tremendous high school career at Bellarmine Prep. His father was stationed in Colorado Springs during his time in the Army, which may have made it a little easier to recruit him. Co-offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren worked hard to get Liufau, the No. 2 recruit in Washington, to commit to Colorado.

A 4-star recruit, it was a huge feather in CU’s cap to get Liufau to come to the school. It didn’t take him long to earn the starting spot on the team and he will go down as one of the best players in school history.

That said, Liufau played in just one bowl game and was also blown out in the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, if we learned one thing about Liufau during his time at the school, he’s one of the toughest players you’ll come across, and that was exhibited more than once during his senior season.

When an NFL scout looks at a college prospect, the biggest question they have to answer is how do this player’s skills translate to the NFL?

It’s difficult to judge that with Liufau because some scouts will see him as a player who could be drafted and others will see him as nothing more than a good college player.

Should Liufau participate at the NFL scouting combine, which he should, he’ll be able to improve his draft stock greatly by showing those that may be unfamiliar with him how athletic he is and his true arm talent.

Liufau possesses enough arm talent to make just about every NFL throw. His 70-yard toss to Shay Fields against Michigan is proof of that, as few quarterbacks are going to make a throw like that on a bum ankle.

He did turn the ball over too much in college, and that will be the concern. Does he stare down his receivers? Does he hold the ball too long? If drafted to a team where he could sit and learn for a couple of seasons, Liufau could be coached on going through his progressions and developing a timely release.

So where will Liufau be drafted, if he’s drafted at all?

Deshone Kizer, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Mitch Trubisky are going to be the quarterbacks most people talk about leading to the draft. Guys like Brad Kaaya, Chad Kelly and Josh Dobbs are also players that will be drafted.

Liufau is going to mostly fly under the radar.

Still, I suspect that some team will take a shot on him in the later rounds. He will go to a team as an undrafted free agent at the very least, but I look for a team to try and get a late round steal and have Liufau sit behind a veteran for a few seasons. Places like Seattle or Carolina would make a lot of sense.

Of course, there’s always the chance that he’ll stay in state as the Denver Broncos could give him a look to add as depth behind Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Either way, I do see him being selected toward the very end of this year’s draft.

Draft Projection: Seventh Round

