Colorado Football: New Broncos coach Vance Joseph has Colorado ties

The Denver Broncos have hired Vance Joseph as their new head coach.

Joseph was most recently the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, but for those that don’t remember, Joseph was once a member of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Primarily a backup to Kordell Stewart, Joseph played quarterback for Colorado under legendary coach Bill McCartney. In his career, he attempted 61 passes, completing 34 of them for 454 yards and four touchdowns.

Joseph had a short two-year career in the NFL after being signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets in 1995. There, he was converted into a defensive back where he started six games at cornerback. He had 17 tackles and two interceptions that season. He would be released and then signed with the Indianapolis Colts the next season, where he appeared in four games.

After being cut by the Colts following the 1996 season, Joseph’s playing career was over. But he returned to Colorado as a graduate assistant in 1999, and that’s where he found his true calling.

After spending three seasons as an assistant in Colorado, Joseph was hired by the University of Wyoming to coach its defensive backs. After one season there, Joseph came back to Boulder once again, in the same capacity.

Coaching defensive backs would become Joseph’s specialty and it has led him all the way to one of the top jobs in the NFL.

The Broncos wasted no time to hire Joseph after Gary Kubiak stepped down as the team’s head coach after just two seasons. Matt Russell, another former Colorado player that played with Joseph and is considered to be John Elway’s right hand man, was likely key in the decision to give Joseph the job.

Glory Colorado would like to wish the CU alum Joseph all the best in his new position.

