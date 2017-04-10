College Football Weekly News Bites: Tax season edition

Plenty is happening around the college football landscape and here are some news bites to take your mind off taxes.

In order to distract you from the unpleasantness of the looming IRS tax deadline, here are this week’s college football news bites.

AJ McCarron is quite the Renaissance Man. AJ McCarron, former Alabama star, current NFL quarterback and wooer of gorgeous pageant winners, has a new enterprise starting soon. If you recall, McCarron was the first quarterback to win back-to-back national championships in the BCS. I’m not sure that his newest venture will have the same success. He plans to open a new sushi restaurant in Tuscaloosa soon.

I hope that this isn’t his retirement plan because it sounds awful. First, the name is frankly silly. It’s going to be called AJIAN sushi, a play on his name and the fact that sushi derives from an Asian country.

Oh, AJ, you crazy card. It is supposed to be a build-your-own sushi place, which I thought was cool until I read that some of the options include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, peanut butter and jelly and Nutella.

Why in the name all that’s holy would you ruin the delicious nectar of Nutella by mixing it with salmon? And why are you ruining the awesomeness that is sushi my trying to stick crap American junk food in the mix? Someone hand me a flamethrower so I can torch this place before it is foisted on an unwitting public.

Clemson’s training facility is still silly. Not that silly is necessarily bad, mind you, but I really can’t see how they justify some of the newest features. As I mentioned in this post, the new facility includes a bowling alley, nap room and a slide. For those of you that are amused by watching burly men acting like toddlers, I have a video of Clemson players using the new slide.

So I’m a little biased. Sue me. I could be super fair and include highlight reels from all of the spring games, but I don’t want to. Instead, I am showing a video from the FSU highlight reel, courtesy of the ACC digital network. For you fellow Seminole fans, here is an early preview of the ‘Noles football team, minus a few key players. The biggest takeaway? Derwin James is awesome.

That’s it for this week. I wish you a safe week with freedom from audits.

