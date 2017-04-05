College Football weekly news bites: Shannon is a slacker edition

We know it”s Wednesday, but here are your weekly college football news bites for the week of April 3.

Does the Big 12 just attract deviants? First the mess at Baylor and now this. Former Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Lawrence LJ Moore was arrested for pandering. (That’s police-speak for pimping). No, I’m not kidding. This is how it went down. Last week, Moore was arrested for trying to provide, erm, sexual favors for money to an undercover detective. The young lady in question is a former Sooner cheerleader.

Once detectives arrived on the scene, they also found recreational pharmaceuticals–marijuana and codeine. Moore was slapped with a myriad of charges, including aiding and abetting prostitution, pandering and possession. The police found him through social media interactions. So not only is the guy sleazy, he’s also kind of dumb.

Apparently Alabama fans are not very forgiving. Deshaun Watson, the former quarterback for the Clemson Tigers, was asked to leave a bar in Tuscaloosa on Friday. For those of you who might not know, Tuscaloosa is the home of the University of Alabama. Apparently, they are still a bit cranky about losing the national title game this year.

The bar in question scrambled to deny that they had any part in the snark. I’m not sure why Watson was in Alabama in the first place unless it was just a form of weenie-waving as a reminder to Crimson Tide fans. In any case, you can watch the crybaby Alabama fan push Watson out of the bar. See? I’m thinking of you — I want to make sure you get your vicarious thrills today.

Some crazy stuff going down in Tampa. University of South Florida defensive back Hassan Childs was shot last week in a reported road rage incident. The young defensive back was shot three times. He was rushed to the hospital and stabilized. While I am sorry that he was injured, it turns out that Childs was a bit of a bad apple.

According to Tampa Police, it turns out that the incident was actually initiated by Childs. He has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession. To add insult to injury, Childs, rightfully or not, was dismissed from the team.

If you just need your football fix right now, the spring games are underway. You can check out the full game schedule of your favorite teams as well as keep it tuned right here for players to watch, breakout candidates and projected depth charts.

