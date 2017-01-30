College Football Weekly News Bites, January 30th

All the best college fooball news that’s fit to print, all in one place, just for you. Sorry for being so smarmy, but it’s true.

Baylor University rape allegations keep pouring in: According to the Dallas Morning News, a Baylor University graduate sued the university due to claims that she was raped by football players in 2013. The lawsuit alleges that 31 Baylor football players committed at least 52 acts of rape, including five gang rapes, between 2011 and 2014. If the student’s allegations are correct, her numbers exceed those provided by school officials. Baylor officials declined to comment. The sexual assault scandal has had massive repercussions on the university. If the allegations prove to be true, the school will be engulfed in one of the worst college scandals in history.

There is already a list of Heisman contenders out there. Campus Insiders has compiled a list of possible Heisman contenders based upon those recruits that have already chosen their schools. The list includes Florida State RB Cam Akers and Alabama RB Najee Harris. To see the entire list, click here.

Alabama assistant coach arrested for DUI: Josh Chapman, an Alabama Crimson Tide assistant strength and conditioning coach, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of DUI. Chapman was booked at the Tuscaloosa County Jail where bond was set at $1,000. Chapman is a former Alabama player from 2007-11. He did go on to play for the Indianapolis Colts, but was releasedfrom his contract in 2015. Chapman was subsequently hired by Alabama in march of 2016.

And a quick National Signing Day variety pack:

DT Marvin Wilson is still at the top of the recruiting list, with 27 schools vying to sign him. he has Florida State and LSU at the top of his list, according to CBS Sports.

5-star Louisiana native wide receiver DeVonta Smith still has not committed to a school. He cancelled a visit to Miami, so it looks like Florida State, Alabama, and LSU are still on the short list. It will be interesting to see where on of the most talented wide receivers in the country will end up.

SB Nation has released a list predicting where the top 12 remaining uncommitted recruits will sign. It makes for interesting reading. To check it out, click here.

The other 5-star defensive tackle in the 2017 class, Aubrey Solomon, also has not made a commitment yet.

Alabama just lost its WR coach, Billy Napier, to the Big 12. This may have an impact on the Crimson Tide’s final recruiting push, as the Tide are duking it out with FSU for players at that position.

We will of course have more to report as recruits finalize their choices. Until then, keep it real, y’all.

This article originally appeared on