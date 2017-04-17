College Football Weekly News Bites: Fall 2017 countdown edition

So the political game is all kinds of messy right now. In order to make you feel better, just remember that college football is only 130 days away.

In the meantime, there are spring games aplenty and some [mostly] good news for a change.

The spring games have been rife with drama. This time, most of the furor has been positive. There have been some pretty great moments at the spring games this year. Here is a roundup of the best three.

At the Nebraska spring exhibition game, the team had a surprise scheduled for one military family. The Hawke family was there to do a ceremonial coin toss. The Hawke patriarch, SSG Matthew Hawke, had just returned from Afghanistan after a 10-month deployment. The Huskers gave him a full player uniform, and Hawke took the field disguised as a Nebraska football player. His wife, Nicole, stood by as his young son came forward to do the toss. Hawke revealed himself just before the coin hit the ground. The family had a very heartfelt reunion in the center of the field. This was the first time Hawke, a lifelong Nebraska fan, had seen his family since he returned. You can watch the video below, but fair warning–may be a bit NSFW as you will probably cry all over your desk.

You know it’s a special moment when you get all the feels during a coin toss. Well done, @HuskerFBNation! https://t.co/IUEyFdixG2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 15, 2017

Ohio State Buckeyes had a little bit of a Hallmark moment at their spring game also. Longtime Ohio State fan Jacob Jarvis, a teenager who has muscular dystrophy, was given a uniform and took the field for the Buckeyes spring game. Jarvis scored the final touchdown for Team Scarlet. The Buckeyes team certainly tried to sell it–they even pretended to try to stop Jarvis as he sped toward the end zone in his wheelchair. Jarvis has been a beloved part of the OSU family for years. In 2015, Jarvis got to go on the field and hold up the CFP National Championship trophy. Here is a sweet video of Jarvis making the TD.

No one’s stopping Jacob Jarvis on this game-winning @OhioStateFB TD run. Look at that face! https://t.co/73P0UeQloA — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 15, 2017

And if you want a good laugh, Missouri Tigers defensive back DeMarcus Acy lost a foot race to another Missouri student. The hilarious part about this is that the other student isn’t a member of the team. Oh, and Acy gave him a head start. You’ve got to love it when arrogance gets checked like that. Here is a video of Acy’s humiliation.

This “player vs. fans” 40-yard dash at the #Mizzou spring game was oddly riveting. That kid on the outside can fly. pic.twitter.com/1zEXsxDlmT — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) April 15, 2017

Looks like the student will be a campus legend for some time.

That’s it for this week. Have a great week, y’all, and don’t forget to head to the polls.

