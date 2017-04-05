College Football: Ranking the 10 most difficult FBS schedules in 2017

As every college football fan knows, not all schedules are created equal. Which teams will face the hardest schedules during the 2017 season?

In college football, teams will play either eight or nine conference games. Except for the Big 12, which now has only ten teams and plays a true round-robin, none of the other FBS conferences provide balanced schedules even in league play. Even within a conference, avoiding one or another cross-division opponent can greatly skew the level of difficulty in a given year.

Thus we have set out on an attempt to quantify these schedules. To do so, we have calculated the 2016 winning percentage of every FBS teams’ 2017 opponents. We have also awarded points for opponents who played in bowl games last year, and another point for opponents that reached six wins. (This allows partial credit for scheduling tougher FCS opponents as well as partial credit for teams such as North Texas that qualified to go bowling as a 5-7 team to fill empty bowl spots.)

Not surprisingly, many of the toughest schedules are to be found in the ACC and SEC. But the highest degree of difficulty is reserved for an independent you might least expect. So click ahead to see which teams will have the hardest paths to reach bowl eligibility and beyond in 2017.

10

Vanderbilt Commodores Opponents’ 2016 record: 94-61, SEC

Out of the dozen games on Vanderbilt’s 2017 schedule, nine come against opponents that won at least six games and that went bowling the year before.

The Commodores open their campaign on Sept. 2 at Middle Tennessee, an eight-win team that will be looking to avenge last year’s loss in Nashville. Vanderbilt’s home opener comes the following week against Alabama A&M, an FCS team that went 4-7 in 2016.

Over the following two weeks, Kansas State (9-4 in 2016) and Alabama (14-1) come to Nashville. September concludes with a trip to the Swamp to face defending SEC East champ Florida (9-4). Ole Miss (5-7) and Missouri (4-8) offer the only other chances against sub-.500 teams in October and November. In addition to completing SEC play, the Commodores also face defending C-USA champ Western Kentucky (11-3) at home on November 4.

Even with the experienced roster returning this year, going 4-4 in conference is still a tall order. To return to a bowl game against this tough slate, Vanderbilt must do two things. First, it must beat either Kansas State or Western Kentucky and win its other two non-conference games. The Commodores must also win at least three league games against a tough group.

9

Mississippi State Bulldogs Opponents’ 2016 record: 92-62, SEC

Dan Mullen has managed to get the Bulldogs into a bowl game for seven straight seasons. To extend that streak to an eighth, he will have to lead Mississippi State through one of the tougher SEC schedules.

The Bulldogs open the year against Charleston Southern, an FCS team that won seven games last year despite early setbacks from suspensions. They also play C-USA West winner Louisiana Tech (9-5 in 2016) before starting league play.

Right off the bat, LSU (8-4) comes to Starkville before the Bulldogs finish September on the road at Georgia (8-5) and Auburn (8-5). They get a bye week before hosting nine-win BYU, and they also play Kentucky (7-6) before ending October at Texas A&M (8-5). A visit from UMass (2-10) is small consolation before defending SEC champ Alabama (14-1) comes to town. Mississippi State goes to Arkansas (7-6) on November 18 before playing Ole Miss (5-7) in the Egg Bowl five days later.

That quick turnaround could be critical as Mullen tries to keep the postseason streak alive. Given losses to South Alabama and BYU last year, they cannot sleep on their non-conference slate. Once again the rivalry game against Ole Miss could decide which team goes bowling.

8

East Carolina Pirates Opponents’ 2016 record: 98-59, AAC

East Carolina had a rough year in 2016, their third season in the AAC. The Pirates missed a bowl game for the second straight year, and a difficult schedule could make it tough to get back to the postseason in 2017. They start the year at home with a deceptively taxing test against FCS national champion James Madison (14-1 in 2016).

Things don’t get any easier over the next fortnight, as they head to Morgantown the following week to face West Virginia (10-3) and then return home for the annual clash with defending ACC Coastal champ Virginia Tech (10-4).

Right off the bat, they have to play South Florida (11-2) and defending AAC champ Temple (10-4) in conference play. A trip to Orlando to play UCF (6-7) precedes a visit from BYU (9-4). If they can get past Houston (9-4) on the road to end October, things ease up in November. ECU’s first sub-six-win opponent finally comes at the beginning of the final month with a visit to UConn (3-9). The Pirates host Tulane (4-8) and Cincinnati (4-8) before closing the regular season at Memphis (8-5)

The postseason drought could extend to a third year in Greenville unless East Carolina can get at least one Power Five win and take down the best FCS team in the country. BYU is another tough test that could spell the difference between bowling and sitting home over winter break.

7

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Opponents’ 2016 record: 95-61, ACC

After a nine-win season in 2016, Georgia Tech faces plenty of obstacles as they try to maintain that level of play this year. The Yellow Jackets play historic rival Tennessee (9-4 in 2016) for the first time in three decades in the first college game at the new stadium in Atlanta.

They then face FCS powerhouse Jacksonville State (10-2) in their home opener and take on UCF (6-7) in Orlando. September concludes with a pair of ACC home games against Pitt (8-5) and North Carolina (8-5).

Though they only play three October games, two take place on the road against Miami (9-4) and College Football Playoff national champion Clemson (14-1). Even the game in between, at home against Wake Forest (7-6), is hardly a guaranteed victory. The Yellow Jackets benefit from the fact that their final two road games are at Virginia (2-10) and Duke (4-8). That won’t make games against Virginia Tech (10-4) or Georgia (8-5) any easier.

Ultimately, nine wins might be out of reach this year for Georgia Tech thanks to one of the toughest schedules in the land. To navigate back to bowl eligibility, they will need to at least go 4-4 in ACC play, win their FCS and Group of Five contests, and perhaps take down one of their SEC rivals.

6

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Opponents’ 2016 record: 94-63, Independent

Brian Kelly has a lot of work to do this year to keep his seat from burning up beneath him, and this schedule will do no favors. The Fighting Irish open the year at home against AAC champion Temple (10-4 in 2016) and host Georgia (8-5) the following week.

Their easiest part of the schedule ostensibly comes in late September with games against Michigan State (3-9) and Miami of Ohio (6-7). Of course, Notre Dame lost to the Spartans at home last year, so that is no guaranteed win for the Irish.

October begins with a trip to North Carolina (8-5) before a bye week. Following the break, USC (10-3) comes to South Bend on October 21. November presents a couple of stern road tests when Notre Dame travels to Miami (9-4) and Stanford (10-3). In between those two contests, the Irish face old nemesis Navy (9-5) at home. They might be struggling to get a sixth win at that point of the season and would need an upset to reach the postseason.

The key for the Irish to return to bowl eligibility falls at the turn of the calendar from October to November. Home games against NC State (7-6) and Wake Forest (7-6) at that juncture could go either way for Notre Dame. Kelly’s crew must win both to stay in the race for a bowl invitation this year.

5

Duke Blue Devils Opponents’ 2016 record: 94-61, ACC

Duke is a perennial villain in college basketball. The Blue Devils are more of a lovable underdog when it comes to the gridiron. As he enters his tenth season in Durham, David Cutcliffe will try to get his team back to the postseason after missing bowl eligibility last year for the first time in five seasons.

Even their opener against FCS NC Central (9-3 in 2016) is no gimme game, and they also host Northwestern (7-6) and Baylor (7-6) in non-conference play.

They managed to avoid Clemson and Louisville in cross-division play, and Duke gets to play Florida State (10-3) at home. The Blue Devils also face division foes Miami (9-4) and Georgia Tech (9-4) at home. For Duke, the biggest tests will come on the road at rival North Carolina (8-5) in late September and at defending Coastal champ Virginia Tech (10-4) in late October. They also head to West Point at the beginning of November for another non-conference game against Army.

The opportunity is there for the Blue Devils to rebound from last year and win enough games to go bowling again. Opening the year 3-0 against Northwestern and Baylor teams in transition would go a long way toward a postseason return.

4

LSU Tigers Opponents’ 2016 record: 98-58, SEC

With the interim tag gone from head coach Ed Orgeron, LSU moves into a new era facing the toughest schedule in the SEC West. The Bayou Bengals open the year against BYU (9-4 in 2016) at NRG Stadium in Houston. Their home opener is against Chattanooga (9-4), which reached the second round of the FCS playoffs last year.

SEC play begins early with a matchup at Mississippi State (6-7) on September 16. A game against Syracuse the following week offers the only showdown against a team that sat out the postseason.

The Tigers take on Sun Belt threat Troy (10-3) to close out the September. LSU then faces a tough road slate in conference play. They must face SEC East champ Florida (9-4), SEC champ and national finalist Alabama (14-1), and Tennessee (9-4) all on the road. Another road game at Ole Miss (5-7) could be a trap if the Rebels rebound this year, and home games against Auburn (8-5), Arkansas (7-6), and Texas A&M (8-5) are no easier.

LSU fancies itself a legitimate rival to Alabama and the rest of the SEC. And even after the turmoil of firing Les Miles and bungling the coaching search at the end of the regular season, the Tigers are still in good shape to go bowling once again.

3

Syracuse Orange Opponents’ 2016 record: 95-60, ACC

As Syracuse tries to build on a couple of promising high notes from an otherwise disappointing 4-8 season, they will do so against the toughest of ACC schedules. Pencil in a win in the home opener against FCS Central Connecticut (2-9 in 2016), but things get more difficult from there. The Orange then face Middle Tennessee (8-5) and Cowboy slayer Central Michigan (6-7) before taking on LSU (8-4) at Tiger Stadium. ACC play opens at NC State (7-6) to finish out September.

There is a quick turnaround in October between home games against Pittsburgh (8-5) and a Friday-night showdown against defending College Football Playoff national champion Clemson (14-1). Syracuse then plays Miami (9-4) and Florida State (10-3) on the road as the calendar flips into November. One of the country’s most difficult schedules also includes a road game against defending Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville (9-4). They must also play bowl participants Wake Forest (7-6) and Boston College (7-6) in November.

Eric Dungey is developing and the team took down Virginia Tech last year. But bowl eligibility is still a stretch for the Orange this season. They will need to open 3-0 against FCS and mid-major competition to have a chance.

2

South Carolina Gamecocks Opponents’ 2016 record: 98-60, SEC

The Gamecocks have plenty to celebrate lately. Their women’s basketball team won its first national championship and the men also reached the Final Four for the first time. There has been far less joy on the football field for the Gamecocks over the past few years. This year will be even tougher than last year, as 128 other FBS teams have easier schedules than Will Muschamp’s crew. It is a year where the degree of difficulty keeps ramping up.

Things begin with a neutral-site game against NC State (7-6 in 2016) in Charlotte. They also face C-USA West winner Louisiana Tech (9-5) and FCS quarterfinalist Wofford (10-3) in non-conference play. SEC play features road games against Texas A&M (8-5), Tennessee (9-4), and Georgia (8-5). They also face SEC East winner Florida (9-4) at home and close out their regular season with a non-conference showdown against state rival and defending national champion Clemson (14-1).

It seems like eons ago that Steve Spurrier was leading the Gamecocks to play in the SEC Championship Game. They are getting no closer this year thanks to the toughest of Power Five schedules, and will struggle to maintain a postseason berth in 2017 as a result.

1

Massachusetts Minutemen Opponents’ 2016 record: 104-58, MAC

The toughest schedule in the country will not be played by an SEC or an ACC school. And among independents, neither BYU nor Notre Dame have schedules that come close to the challenges UMass will face on aggregate in 2017. The Minutemen are the only team in the nation whose 12-game schedule comes against teams who won more than 100 combined games last year. It all starts at home against Hawaii (7-7 in 2016) on August 26.

September opens with three straight games against teams that won 10 games in 2016: at newly-transitioned FBS member Coastal Carolina, at home against Old Dominion, and at AAC champion Temple. The month wraps up with a game at Neyland Stadium against Tennessee (9-4) and a home showdown against 2016 MAC East champ Ohio (8-6).

The Minutemen then get two weeks before facing South Florida (11-2) in Tampa. Georgia Southern on Oct. 21 is their only opponent who won fewer than six games in 2016.

With a schedule like this, the Minutemen will be hard pressed to win more than the two games that they managed to steal last year. Independence has been unkind to UMass since they moved up from the FCS in 2012. A bowl game is a distant dream for Massachusetts fans at this point.

