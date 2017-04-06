College Football: Ranking the 10 easiest FBS schedules in 2017

As every college football fan knows, not all schedules are created equal. Which teams will enjoy the easiest paths during the 2017 regular season?

In college football, every team plays either eight or nine conference games. Some conferences naturally provide a tougher test on an annual basis. After all, nobody would argue that a Sun Belt schedule is as challenging on aggregate as an SEC slate, or that MAC schedules are as difficult as conference play in the Big Ten. But even within conferences, not all schedules are created equal. And beyond league games, there is a wide disparity in how teams choose to fill their non-conference calendar.

Thus we have set out on an attempt to quantify these schedules. To do so, we have calculated the 2016 winning percentage of every FBS teams’ 2017 opponents. We have also awarded points for opponents who played in bowl games last year, and another point for opponents that reached six wins. (This allows partial credit for scheduling tougher FCS opponents as well as partial credit for teams such as North Texas that qualified to go bowling as a 5-7 team to fill empty bowl spots.)

Not surprisingly, all of the easiest schedules are played by teams in Group of Five conferences. Being part of a Power Five league provides a minimum baseline of schedule quality that isn’t guaranteed for mid-major programs. So click ahead to see which teams will have the easiest paths to reach bowl eligibility in 2017.

10

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 58-81 (.417)

Only two of Louisiana Tech’s opponents in 2017 won at least seven games the previous year. While the Bulldogs play seven teams that went bowling in 2016, four of them — Mississippi State, South Carolina, South Alabama, and UTSA — finished the year with 6-7 records. Another, North Texas, also went bowling despite going 5-7 thanks to empty invitations and a high academic progress rate. After losing their bowl game, the Mean Green ended the year 5-8.

In addition to their winnable opportunities against sub-.500 Power Five competition this year, Louisiana Tech also has one of the easiest FCS matchups possible to open the year. The Bulldogs play Northwestern State, a team that finished 2016 with a 1-10 record, in their home opener. And while they play defending C-USA champ Western Kentucky (11-3 in 2016), they avoided both Old Dominion (10-3 in 2016) and Middle Tennessee (8-5) in cross-division play.

If they can get at least one statement win over an SEC school, the Bulldogs are well situated to once again reach at least nine victories. Were they able to escape the month of September undefeated, Louisiana Tech might even be a contender for the Access Bowl berth.

9

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 62-75 (.453)

Middle Tennessee won eight games last year, and they should be able to reach that plateau again thanks to one of the easiest schedules in college football. They open the year with three straight tests against Power Five competition. The season begins at home against Vanderbilt (6-7 in 2016), followed by road trips to Syracuse (4-8) and Minnesota (9-4). Call this Part 1 of the season.

Part 2 spans the two months between September 16 and November 18. Over that stretch, Middle Tennessee plays seven games against teams that all finished 2016 with four wins or fewer. It all begins with the last non-conference game against Bowling Green (4-8), and continues into a Conference USA stretch where the Blue Raiders avoid all four C-USA West teams that qualified for bowl games last year. Instead they had the fortune of drawing UAB, whose program returns after being shuttered for two seasons, and UTEP (4-8).

That leaves Part 3, when they finish the year with back-to-back games against the teams who finished ahead of them in C-USA East last year. First they play at defending C-USA champ Western Kentucky (11-3) on November 18 before hosting Old Dominion (10-3) on Thanksgiving weekend. They will need to beat both to have a shot at a conference title, but should have an otherwise unblemished conference record.

8

Southern Miss Golden Eagles Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 62-75 (.453)

This year Southern Miss plays only four teams that went to bowl games in 2016. They also play one other team that finished with six or more wins when they play FCS Southern (8-3 in 2016) on September 9. The Jaguars finished second in the SWAC West behind Grambling State last year and could be a tough test. The season opens against Kentucky (7-6), and the Golden Eagles will play an even tougher SEC opponent when they face Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on November 4.

In terms of conference play, the Golden Eagles managed to avoid all three top teams from the 2016 C-USA East standings. Instead they get to close out the year against Charlotte (4-8) and Marshall (3-9).

Within its own division, Southern Miss plays three other bowl teams from last year — and only one finished the year with a winning record. It all came down to USM against Louisiana Tech last year. Their October 21 matchup could once again serve as the de facto division championship game.

As we saw with the Bulldogs at number ten, both teams play easy schedules this year. It will all come down to which team manages to more smoothly navigate through their respective non-conference schedules.

7

Appalachian State Mountaineers Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 62-84 (.425)

It isn’t as though the defending Sun Belt co-champions play nobody in 2017. Appalachian State opens the year against Georgia (8-5 in 2016), hoping to snag a statement win for the resume. In total, the Mountaineers play five teams in total that went bowling last year. But ultimately they still play a Sun Belt schedule, and that schedule is further compromises by the lack of a balanced schedule and the fact that the league is expanding to 12 teams.

In conference play the Mountaineers avoided their two biggest competitors in conference, Troy and Arkansas State. On one hand this makes App State’s path to an unbeaten season in league that much easier. On the other hand, the fact that the conference is not splitting into divisions and holding a championship game magnifies the absence of these marquee matchups on these teams’ schedules.

That said, Appalachian State would need to shut out every opponent to begin garnering consideration for the Access Bowl. What this easy schedule allows is for the Mountaineers to build upon last year’s performance and build a postseason appearance streak. They should easily manage more than six victories and could get to double digits in the win column again this year.

6

Memphis Tigers Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 64-84 (.432)

Memphis faces an interesting split of quality teams and doormats on their 2017 schedule. Four of their opponents played in bowl games in 2016, amassing 32 wins among them. The Tigers’ eight other opponents this season also won a combined 32 games last year. The year opens with UL-Monroe (4-8 in 2016), and continues with a trip to UCF (6-7) before welcoming UCLA (4-8) to Tennessee. Memphis does not play a team that concluded last season with a winning record until the second half of its schedule.

On October 14, the degree of difficulty ramps up against 2016 AAC West winner Navy (9-5). Five days later, Memphis turns around to play Houston (9-4) at home. After finishing the month against Tulane (4-8), the Tigers play their third straight weekday game at Tulsa (10-3). This span is the one rough patch in what should be an otherwise straightforward campaign. After the Midshipmen and Tigers, SMU (5-7) and East Carolina (3-9) close out the season for Mike Norvell’s team..

If the Tigers reach the Navy-Houston stretch undefeated, they could be in the Access Bowl running. Beat both of their division rivals, and Mike Norvell’s team would be the favorite for the conference crown and a New Year’s Six date with a Power Five opponent.

5

South Florida Bulls Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 63-85 (.426)

Willie Taggart left to take over the Oregon job, but new head coach Charlie Strong has one of the best possible schedules to succeed immediately in Tampa. Perhaps the only thing working against USF is the truncated nature of the schedule which compacts half their games before the end of September. The Bulls open the year at San Jose State (4-8 in 2016). They then return to Florida for their home opener against FCS Stony Brook (5-6), followed by a pair of 3-9 opponents in UConn and Illinois.

The September 21 game against Temple (10-4) will probably serve yet again as the de facto AAC East title game. Get past that game and the Bulls still face East Carolina (3-9) before they conclude the month. If they survive that gauntlet, their three October opponents went a combined 10-26 in 2016. Things ramp back up in November, with back-to-back cross-division games against Houston (9-4) and Tulsa (10-3) at home.

South Florida could potentially be in the running for the Group of Five spot in one of the the New Year’s Six bowl games. To get there, they will need to run the table against the easiest schedule in the American Athletic Conference.

4

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 61-87 (.422)

The two-time defending Conference USA champions could hardly have asked for a better schedule to support the chances of a three-peat. They open the year against FCS Eastern Kentucky (3-8 in 2016) and follow up with a trip to Illinois (3-9). Conference play begins early with a September 16 rematch of last year’s C-USA title game when Louisiana Tech (9-5) comes to Bowling Green.

After that showdown, their only other games against teams with winning records come later in the year in league play. To get out of September and into October, the Hilltoppers play a trio of 4-8 teams — Ball State, UTEP, and Charlotte. They then face off against Old Dominion (10-3) in Norfolk before another run of games against teams with losing records. That includes another chance to beat a Power Five team when they play Vanderbilt (6-7) in Nashville.

The home finale against Middle Tennessee (8-5) on November 18 could ultimately serve as the C-USA East title game. Given the fact that both teams enjoy favorable schedules, the winner will likely have the inside track on the division crown.

3

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 60-89 (.403)

The Rainbow Warriors went bowling in 2016 for the first time in six seasons. They could continue that postseason streak in 2017 thanks to one of the country’s easiest schedules. The year opens in Gillette Stadium against UMass (2-10 in 2016) before Hawaii flies back home to face FCS Western Carolina (2-9). Non-conference play in September continues against UCLA (4-8), providing an opportunity for a resume-building win.

In Mountain West play, Hawaii faces just three teams that went bowling in 2016. They avoid both Boise State and Air Force, the two teams that won 10 games last year in the MWC Mountain, along with nine-win New Mexico. The Rainbow Warriors instead drew Wyoming (8-6), Colorado State (7-6), and Utah State (3-9) in cross-division play. When coupled with the fact that they play in the weaker MWC West, Hawaii could even contend for a division title this year.

The one obstacle in their way will be San Diego State (11-3), the defending conference champ that could regress after losing Donnel Pumphrey and several other key moving parts. The showdown between the two teams on October 28 in Honolulu could decide which team plays in the MWC championship game.

2

Ohio Bobcats Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 54-93 (.367)

Few other teams’ schedules around the country offer as easy a path to bowl eligibility as the one the defending MAC East champs face this year. They open the year against FCS Hampton (5-6 in 2016). Afterward, the Bobcats then face two Power Five lightweights that provide great winning

possibilities but only limited statement potential. They go to West Lafayette to face Purdue (3-9), then host Kansas (2-10) the following week.

They also play independent UMass (2-10), a former MAC member, in their final non-conference game. The biggest conference test for the Bobcats comes in cross-division play against Toledo (9-4) on November 8. Otherwise, the only other opponent who had a winning record in 2016 is Eastern Michigan (7-6). The other two bowl teams they play, Central Michigan (6-7) and Miami of Ohio (6-7), both finished the year under .500 in the standings.

All told, their opponents won an average of 4.5 games last season, and the path is relatively clear for a return to the MAC championship game this season. All the Bobcats really need to do is get past the only team in the country with an easier schedule.

1

Miami RedHawks Combined 2016 Opponents’ Record: 50-97 (.340)

The one team with an even easier schedule than Ohio is their MAC East rivals 140 miles west in Oxford. Miami plays 12 teams that won a combined 50 games in 2016. That averages out to opponents that on average went 4-8 last year, and only three of their opponents played in bowl games last year.

The season opens against former MAC rival Marshall (3-9 in 2016) and continues against FCS doormat Austin Peay (0-11). Their other non-conference games come against Cincinnati (4-8) and Notre Dame (4-8). In conference, the RedHawks avoided both Western Michigan and Toledo in cross-division play. Instead they landed Central Michigan (6-7), Eastern Michigan (7-6), and Ball State (4-8) for their three games against West teams. The only other team within their division who managed to even go bowling in 2016 was Ohio (8-6).

Their Halloween showdown in Athens could decide the division title this season thanks to relatively easy schedules for both teams. Another bowl appearance is imminently within reach for the RedHawks, and they have a definite shot at playing in Detroit in December for the MAC title.

